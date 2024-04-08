Rockin’ Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, April 8
- Olivia Rodrigo, the Breeders at Madison Square Garden
- Patti Lupone at Carnegie Hall
- Angélique Kidjo, Queen Esther, Ellen Winter, Firas Zreik, Omar Offendum, Vuyo Sotashe & Chris Pattishall at Joe’s Pub
- The Staves, Lomelda at the Bowery Ballroom
- Combichrist, TREASVRE, Dead Animal Assembly Plant, Esoterik, Cultus Black at Brooklyn Made
- Jorma Kaukonen & Friends at City Winery NYC
- Land of Talk, Hua Li at Elsewhere Zone One
- Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
Tuesday, April 9
- Olivia Rodrigo, the Breeders at Madison Square Garden
- Bas, BLXCKIE, Reuben Vincent, Hoosh at Irving Plaza
- Korpiklaani, Visions of Atlantis, Illumishade at the Gramercy Theatre
- CMAT, Morgana at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Remo Drive, Wilt, Wormy at Brooklyn Made
- Jorma Kaukonen & Friends at City Winery NYC
- Mihali, Sundub at the Bowery Ballroom
- L’impératrice at Racket NYC
- Eivør at the Cutting Room
- Judith Hill at Mercury Lounge
- Jordan Rakei at Heaven Can Wait
- MonoNeon at the Blue Note
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- Hundred Watt Heart, Amanda Cross, Eddy Lee Ryder, Dan Miraldi, Jeremy Fury at the Bowery Electric
- Becky Curtis at the Bitter End
- Kelley Swindall, Diane Gentile, Dina Ragine at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues
Wednesday, April 10
- Magnetic Fields at the Town Hall
- David Russell at Kaufmann Concert Hall
- Scarface at Webster Hall
- Benson Boone, Mimi Webb at the Brooklyn Paramount
- CMAT, Morgana at Bowery Ballroom
- L’impératrice at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- GZA, Kota the Friend at Sony Hall
- Lalah Hathaway at City Winery NYC
- Jhariah, Save Face, Polyanna at the Hall at Elsewhere
- The Ruen Brothers, Back to Yours at Mercury Lounge
- Otep, Red Devil Vortez at the Bowery Electric
- Zombi, Overcalc at TV Eye
- MonoNeon at the Blue Note
- Nini Iris at Café Wha?
- Chris Luquette & Nashville East at Skinny Dennis
- Jersey Swamp Cats, Doc French at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues
Thursday, April 11
- Bad Bunny at Barclays Center
- Casting Crowns at the Beacon Theatre
- Vedo, Tone Stith, WanMor, Jastin Martin at the Kings Theatre
- Bone Thugs-n-Harmony at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Magnetic Fields at the Town Hall
- Liam Gallagher, John Squire at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Conor Oberst and Friends at the Bowery Ballroom
- Connor Price at Webster Hall
- Jackson Dean, Dee White, Mae Estes at Irving Plaza
- Kanii at the Gramercy Theatre
- Marco Benevento, Ghost Funk Orchestra at Brooklyn Bowl
- Vs Self, Knumears, Party Hats, Catalyst at Warsaw
- John R. Miller, the Deslondes at TV Eye
- Lalah Hathaway at City Winery NYC
- Odetta Hartman at Rough Trade NYC
- Meth Math at Baby’s All Right
- KeiyaA at the Abrons Art Center
- Unprocessed, Red Handed Denial, Aviations at Brooklyn Made
- Meth Math, Thoom, Zah at Baby’s All Right
- Al DiMeola at Sony Hall
- MonoNeon w. Eric Gales at the Blue Note
- Huntertones, Victoria Victoria w. Charlie Hunter at le Poisson Rouge
- Leyla McCalla at Joe’s Pub
- Sasha Dobson, Pi Power Trio at Sunny’s
- The Oz Noy-Nir Felder Band w. JK Kim & Kevin Scott at the Bitter End
- The Junco Partners at the Bitter End
- The Accentuators, Brokeneck Girls, Dumbshows & Noise, Cupid and the Cowboy at Shillelagh Tavern
- Emy & the Epix at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion