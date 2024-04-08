Rockin’ Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, April 8

Olivia Rodrigo, the Breeders at Madison Square Garden

Patti Lupone at Carnegie Hall

Angélique Kidjo, Queen Esther, Ellen Winter, Firas Zreik, Omar Offendum, Vuyo Sotashe & Chris Pattishall at Joe’s Pub

The Staves, Lomelda at the Bowery Ballroom

Combichrist, TREASVRE, Dead Animal Assembly Plant, Esoterik, Cultus Black at Brooklyn Made

Jorma Kaukonen & Friends at City Winery NYC

Land of Talk, Hua Li at Elsewhere Zone One

Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Tuesday, April 9

Olivia Rodrigo, the Breeders at Madison Square Garden

Bas, BLXCKIE, Reuben Vincent, Hoosh at Irving Plaza

Korpiklaani, Visions of Atlantis, Illumishade at the Gramercy Theatre

CMAT, Morgana at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Remo Drive, Wilt, Wormy at Brooklyn Made

Jorma Kaukonen & Friends at City Winery NYC

Mihali, Sundub at the Bowery Ballroom

L’impératrice at Racket NYC

Eivør at the Cutting Room

Judith Hill at Mercury Lounge

Jordan Rakei at Heaven Can Wait

MonoNeon at the Blue Note

Milo Z at the Red Lion

Hundred Watt Heart, Amanda Cross, Eddy Lee Ryder, Dan Miraldi, Jeremy Fury at the Bowery Electric

Becky Curtis at the Bitter End

Kelley Swindall, Diane Gentile, Dina Ragine at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues

Wednesday, April 10

Magnetic Fields at the Town Hall

David Russell at Kaufmann Concert Hall

Scarface at Webster Hall

Benson Boone, Mimi Webb at the Brooklyn Paramount

CMAT, Morgana at Bowery Ballroom

L’impératrice at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

GZA, Kota the Friend at Sony Hall

Lalah Hathaway at City Winery NYC

Jhariah, Save Face, Polyanna at the Hall at Elsewhere

The Ruen Brothers, Back to Yours at Mercury Lounge

Otep, Red Devil Vortez at the Bowery Electric

Zombi, Overcalc at TV Eye

MonoNeon at the Blue Note

Nini Iris at Café Wha?

Chris Luquette & Nashville East at Skinny Dennis

Jersey Swamp Cats, Doc French at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues

Thursday, April 11