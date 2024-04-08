Home
Liam Gallagher at SummerStage Central Park on 5/16/18

Rockin’ Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, April 8

  • Olivia Rodrigo, the Breeders at Madison Square Garden
  • Patti Lupone at Carnegie Hall
  • Angélique Kidjo, Queen Esther, Ellen Winter, Firas Zreik, Omar Offendum, Vuyo Sotashe & Chris Pattishall at Joe’s Pub
  • The Staves, Lomelda at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Combichrist, TREASVRE, Dead Animal Assembly Plant, Esoterik, Cultus Black at Brooklyn Made
  • Jorma Kaukonen & Friends at City Winery NYC
  • Land of Talk, Hua Li at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
  • Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
  • David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Tuesday, April 9

  • Olivia Rodrigo, the Breeders at Madison Square Garden
  • Bas, BLXCKIE, Reuben Vincent, Hoosh at Irving Plaza
  • Korpiklaani, Visions of Atlantis, Illumishade at the Gramercy Theatre
  • CMAT, Morgana at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Remo Drive, Wilt, Wormy at Brooklyn Made
  • Jorma Kaukonen & Friends at City Winery NYC
  • Mihali, Sundub at the Bowery Ballroom
  • L’impératrice at Racket NYC
  • Eivør at the Cutting Room
  • Judith Hill at Mercury Lounge
  • Jordan Rakei at Heaven Can Wait
  • MonoNeon at the Blue Note
  • Milo Z at the Red Lion
  • Hundred Watt Heart, Amanda Cross, Eddy Lee Ryder, Dan Miraldi, Jeremy Fury at the Bowery Electric
  • Becky Curtis at the Bitter End
  • Kelley Swindall, Diane Gentile, Dina Ragine at the 11th St. Bar
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues

Wednesday, April 10

  • Magnetic Fields at the Town Hall
  • David Russell at Kaufmann Concert Hall
  • Scarface at Webster Hall
  • Benson Boone, Mimi Webb at the Brooklyn Paramount
  • CMAT, Morgana at Bowery Ballroom
  • L’impératrice at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • GZA, Kota the Friend at Sony Hall
  • Lalah Hathaway at City Winery NYC
  • Jhariah, Save Face, Polyanna at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • The Ruen Brothers, Back to Yours at Mercury Lounge
  • Otep, Red Devil Vortez at the Bowery Electric
  • Zombi, Overcalc at TV Eye
  • MonoNeon at the Blue Note
  • Nini Iris at Café Wha?
  • Chris Luquette & Nashville East at Skinny Dennis
  • Jersey Swamp Cats, Doc French at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food
  • Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues

Thursday, April 11

  • Bad Bunny at Barclays Center
  • Casting Crowns at the Beacon Theatre
  • Vedo, Tone Stith, WanMor, Jastin Martin at the Kings Theatre
  • Bone Thugs-n-Harmony at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Magnetic Fields at the Town Hall
  • Liam Gallagher, John Squire at the Brooklyn Paramount
  • Conor Oberst and Friends at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Connor Price at Webster Hall
  • Jackson Dean, Dee White, Mae Estes at Irving Plaza
  • Kanii at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Marco Benevento, Ghost Funk Orchestra at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Vs Self, Knumears, Party Hats, Catalyst at Warsaw
  • John R. Miller, the Deslondes at TV Eye
  • Lalah Hathaway at City Winery NYC
  • Odetta Hartman at Rough Trade NYC
  • Meth Math at Baby’s All Right
  • KeiyaA at the Abrons Art Center
  • Unprocessed, Red Handed Denial, Aviations at Brooklyn Made
  • Meth Math, Thoom, Zah at Baby’s All Right
  • Al DiMeola at Sony Hall
  • MonoNeon w. Eric Gales at the Blue Note
  • Huntertones, Victoria Victoria w. Charlie Hunter at le Poisson Rouge
  • Leyla McCalla at Joe’s Pub
  • Sasha Dobson, Pi Power Trio at Sunny’s
  • The Oz Noy-Nir Felder Band w. JK Kim & Kevin Scott at the Bitter End
  • The Junco Partners at the Bitter End
  • The Accentuators, Brokeneck Girls, Dumbshows & Noise, Cupid and the Cowboy at Shillelagh Tavern
  • Emy & the Epix at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind at Terra Blues
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion