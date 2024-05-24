Excellent Live Music for Memorial Day Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this Memorial Day weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, May 24

Le Youth, Simon Doty, Rinzen, Exstra at Governors Island

Bad Gyal at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Death to All, Cryptopsy at the Gramercy Theatre

Laundry Day at the Bowery Ballroom

Empress of, Petal Supply at Elsewhere Zone One

Motherfolk, Kevin Devine at Baby’s All Right

Twin Shadow, Wynne Bennett at Sleepwalk

Boys Go to Jupiter, Um, Jennifer?, America Jayne at Brooklyn Made

Lil Mabu at Racket NYC

The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues

Pat O’Connell Band & the Conall Band at the Bitter End

The Last Throes, Jersey Calling, Giftshop, Milf & Dilf, Precious Blood at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill and Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

Saturday, May 25

Aluna, Tita Lau, Chapter & Verse, Lucky Luke at Governors Island

Victor Manuelle at the Beacon Theatre

The Philip Glass Ensemble at the Town Hall

The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, Mugshot at the Brooklyn Paramount

Little Big at Brooklyn Steel

MIKE, 454, Niontay, El Cousteau at Webster Hall

Laundry Day at the Bowery Ballroom

Empress Of, Girl_irl at Elsewhere Zone One

Dr. Dre 2001 at Brooklyn Bowl

Fatboy Slim at the Knockdown Center

Aaron May at Irving Plaza

Abbath, Black Anvil, Imperial Triumphant, Final Gasp at the Gramercy Theatre

Lobby Boyz at Racket NYC

The Heavy Heavy, Sid Simons at the Rockaway Hotel

Damn Tall Buildings, Cole Quest and the City Pickers at Café Wha?

Habibi at Brooklyn Made

Leonid & Friends at City Winery NYC

Salt Cathedral, NOIA at Public Records

Youth Fountain, Action/Adventure, Carpool, the Telling Time at the Sultan Room

Ruth Moody at Joe’s Pub

Nonresidents, Rebelmatic, Incendiary Device in Tompkins Square Park

Diary, SAMSARA, Min.a, Pippy, Faculty at 18th Ward Brewing

Pearla at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

The Brunettes, the Record Players, Earthlings NYC at Young Ethel’s

Pin-Ups, Flash Cooney & the Deans of Discipline, Bill Popp & the Tapes, Drip 2.0 at the Parkside Lounge

Spaghetti Eastern Music, Vapor Vespers at Pangea Front Lounge

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, May 26

The Rolling Stones, Lawrence at MetLife Stadium

Claptone at Ravel Hotel

Sidepiece, Sam Blacky, Bakke, Not Not Down at Governors Island

Drain at White Eagle Hall

Paul Oakenfold, BT at Webster Hall

Twin Shadow, Josh Ascalon at Sleepwalk

Leonid & Friends at City Winery NYC

Lightheaded, Little Oso at 18th Ward Brewing

YolanDa Brown at Joe’s Pub

Recreational Outrage, Not All Heroes, Skitzopolis at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The Ruminators w. Patti Rothberg at Rockwood Music Hall

Jackson Scott at Pangea Front Lounge

Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Pioneers at Terra Blues

Monday, May 27 (Memorial Day)