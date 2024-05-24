Excellent Live Music for Memorial Day Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this Memorial Day weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, May 24
- Le Youth, Simon Doty, Rinzen, Exstra at Governors Island
- Bad Gyal at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Death to All, Cryptopsy at the Gramercy Theatre
- Laundry Day at the Bowery Ballroom
- Empress of, Petal Supply at Elsewhere Zone One
- Motherfolk, Kevin Devine at Baby’s All Right
- Twin Shadow, Wynne Bennett at Sleepwalk
- Boys Go to Jupiter, Um, Jennifer?, America Jayne at Brooklyn Made
- Lil Mabu at Racket NYC
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Pat O’Connell Band & the Conall Band at the Bitter End
- The Last Throes, Jersey Calling, Giftshop, Milf & Dilf, Precious Blood at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill and Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
Saturday, May 25
- Aluna, Tita Lau, Chapter & Verse, Lucky Luke at Governors Island
- Victor Manuelle at the Beacon Theatre
- The Philip Glass Ensemble at the Town Hall
- The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, Mugshot at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Little Big at Brooklyn Steel
- MIKE, 454, Niontay, El Cousteau at Webster Hall
- Laundry Day at the Bowery Ballroom
- Empress Of, Girl_irl at Elsewhere Zone One
- Dr. Dre 2001 at Brooklyn Bowl
- Fatboy Slim at the Knockdown Center
- Aaron May at Irving Plaza
- Abbath, Black Anvil, Imperial Triumphant, Final Gasp at the Gramercy Theatre
- Lobby Boyz at Racket NYC
- The Heavy Heavy, Sid Simons at the Rockaway Hotel
- Damn Tall Buildings, Cole Quest and the City Pickers at Café Wha?
- Habibi at Brooklyn Made
- Leonid & Friends at City Winery NYC
- Salt Cathedral, NOIA at Public Records
- Youth Fountain, Action/Adventure, Carpool, the Telling Time at the Sultan Room
- Ruth Moody at Joe’s Pub
- Nonresidents, Rebelmatic, Incendiary Device in Tompkins Square Park
- Diary, SAMSARA, Min.a, Pippy, Faculty at 18th Ward Brewing
- Pearla at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- The Brunettes, the Record Players, Earthlings NYC at Young Ethel’s
- Pin-Ups, Flash Cooney & the Deans of Discipline, Bill Popp & the Tapes, Drip 2.0 at the Parkside Lounge
- Spaghetti Eastern Music, Vapor Vespers at Pangea Front Lounge
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, May 26
- The Rolling Stones, Lawrence at MetLife Stadium
- Claptone at Ravel Hotel
- Sidepiece, Sam Blacky, Bakke, Not Not Down at Governors Island
- Drain at White Eagle Hall
- Paul Oakenfold, BT at Webster Hall
- Twin Shadow, Josh Ascalon at Sleepwalk
- Leonid & Friends at City Winery NYC
- Lightheaded, Little Oso at 18th Ward Brewing
- YolanDa Brown at Joe’s Pub
- Recreational Outrage, Not All Heroes, Skitzopolis at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Ruminators w. Patti Rothberg at Rockwood Music Hall
- Jackson Scott at Pangea Front Lounge
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
Monday, May 27 (Memorial Day)
- Funk Flex, A-Trak, Swami Sound, Dylan Ali, Matthew Law, Lord Sko, Niontay, Shallowhalo at Public Records
- The Inspector Cluzo, the Messenger Birds at Mercury Lounge
- Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack and Michael Hill at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues