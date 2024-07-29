Excellent Midsummer Concerts This Week in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, July 29

Beck w. the Orchestra of St. Luke’s at Carnegie Hall

SiR, Zacari, Davion Farris at the Brooklyn Paramount

Will Linley, Mercer Henderson at the Bowery Ballroom

Pile, Sex Week at Elsewhere Rooftop

Killer Mike & the Mighty Midnight Revival at the Blue Note

Beings (Zoh Amba, Steve Gunn, Shahzad Ismaily, Jim White) at le Poisson Rouge

The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, July 30

Beck w. the Orchestra of St. Luke’s at Carnegie Hall

Black Pumas, Lamont Landers at the Brooklyn Paramount

Switchfoot, Blue October, Matt Nathanson at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Nick Lowe at National Sawdust

Lianne La Havas, Julius Rodriguez at Webster Hall

The Clientele, the Smashing Times at le Poisson Rouge

Man Man at Rough Trade NYC

The Blackbyrds at City Winery NYC

Killer Mike & the Mighty Midnight Revival at the Blue Note

Kathy Zimmer, Emily Frembgen at Mercury Lounge

The Brian Charette Quartet at Roxy Bar

Disturbed Furniture, Jennifer Blowdryer, Sketch, the Bad Flowers, the Record Players at the Parkside Lounge

Nathan Xander at Pete’s Candy Store

Carl Banks at the Red Lion

Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, July 31

The Mountain Goats, Field Medic at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Elevation Worship at SummerStage Central Park

Leisure at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Caspian, And So I Watch You from Afar at Warsaw

Brett Dennen, Langhorne Slim at the Brooklyn Bowl

Lianne La Havas at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity

Flat Black at the Gramercy Theatre

Beach Weather, Gigi Perez at the Wells Fargo Stage at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens

Killer Mike & the Mighty Midnight Revival at the Blue Note

Stillhouse Junkies, Mamma’s Marmalade at Cafe Wha?

In the Valley Below, beccs at Mercury Lounge

Pynkie, Pinc Louds (solo), Lumberob, Whirlybird, K. Porcelain at the Sultan Room Rooftop

Howlin’ Hurd at Skinny Dennis

Fandango NYC at Stitch Bar & Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Boneshakers at Terra Blues

Thursday, August 1