Excellent Midsummer Concerts This Week in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, July 29
- Beck w. the Orchestra of St. Luke’s at Carnegie Hall
- SiR, Zacari, Davion Farris at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Will Linley, Mercer Henderson at the Bowery Ballroom
- Pile, Sex Week at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Killer Mike & the Mighty Midnight Revival at the Blue Note
- Beings (Zoh Amba, Steve Gunn, Shahzad Ismaily, Jim White) at le Poisson Rouge
- The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, July 30
- Beck w. the Orchestra of St. Luke’s at Carnegie Hall
- Black Pumas, Lamont Landers at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Switchfoot, Blue October, Matt Nathanson at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Nick Lowe at National Sawdust
- Lianne La Havas, Julius Rodriguez at Webster Hall
- The Clientele, the Smashing Times at le Poisson Rouge
- Man Man at Rough Trade NYC
- The Blackbyrds at City Winery NYC
- Killer Mike & the Mighty Midnight Revival at the Blue Note
- Kathy Zimmer, Emily Frembgen at Mercury Lounge
- The Brian Charette Quartet at Roxy Bar
- Disturbed Furniture, Jennifer Blowdryer, Sketch, the Bad Flowers, the Record Players at the Parkside Lounge
- Nathan Xander at Pete’s Candy Store
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion
- Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, July 31
- The Mountain Goats, Field Medic at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Elevation Worship at SummerStage Central Park
- Leisure at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Caspian, And So I Watch You from Afar at Warsaw
- Brett Dennen, Langhorne Slim at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Lianne La Havas at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity
- Flat Black at the Gramercy Theatre
- Beach Weather, Gigi Perez at the Wells Fargo Stage at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens
- Killer Mike & the Mighty Midnight Revival at the Blue Note
- Stillhouse Junkies, Mamma’s Marmalade at Cafe Wha?
- In the Valley Below, beccs at Mercury Lounge
- Pynkie, Pinc Louds (solo), Lumberob, Whirlybird, K. Porcelain at the Sultan Room Rooftop
- Howlin’ Hurd at Skinny Dennis
- Fandango NYC at Stitch Bar & Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Boneshakers at Terra Blues
Thursday, August 1
- Black Pumas at the Capitol Theatre
- Mayday Parade, the Maine, the Wonder Years, We the Kings, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, Daisy Grenade, Hot Milk, Diva Bleach at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Ice T, MOP, Schoolly D, Peter Gunz & Lord Tariq, Super Lover Cee & Casanova Rud, CL Smooth, Joeski Love, D.J. Breakout, Funky Four + 1 More, Ultramagnetic MCs, DJ Chuck Chillout & Kool Chip, NINE, Al B. Sure!, Funk Flex at Crotona Park
- Robert Glasper, YEBBA at SummerStage Central Park
- Vacations, Lunar Vacation, Alex Lahey (solo acoustic) at Brooklyn Steel
- Elevation Worship at Irving Plaza
- 4batz, Wolfacejoeyy at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Futuristic, Gremlin, Zach Diamond at Racket NYC
- Hank Azaria & the EZ Street Band at le Poisson Rouge
- Exciter, Midnight, Wraith, Hellwitch at the Meadows
- Abraham Alexander at Nelson A. Rockefeller Park
- Robin Hitchcock at Rough Trade NYC
- Bent Knee, Nova One, Goldfeather at Brooklyn Made
- Mephiskapheles, Inspecter 7 aboard the Liberty Belle
- Beachwood Sparks, Josephine Network at Mercury Lounge
- Thunder Jackson at Freehold Brooklyn
- Zebedee (acoustic) at Von
- Jake Banfield at Rockwood Music Hall
- The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
- The Oz Noy Organ Trio at the Bitter End
- Prof Damage and the Whim Whams, Bikini Carwash, Mag Electric at the Kingsland
- The Wonder Licks, Light Sweet Crude at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion