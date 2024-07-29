Rant ‘N’ Roll: Six Masterful LPs

Tain’s the man! Anything drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts does gon’ be great. George Benson, McCoy Tyner, Harry Connick, Jr. and Branford Marsalis have all benefitted from his beats. Now comes WAW! (Hobby Horse Records, Denmark). It’s Tain with pianist Carl Winther (who wrote four of the five extended jams here) and Danish bassist Richard Andersson. The one cover is an old chestnut they’ve dusted off and polished to a modern sheen to make it shine once again: “My Old Flame” was written for Mae West by Arthur Johnston for the 1934 film Belle of the Nineties. It has since gone on to outlive the movie and become, in the process, a jazz standard, recorded by everyone from Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, Billie Holiday, Charlie Parker, Stan Kenton, Count Basie, to countless others. Here, the chemistry of these three comes to the fore as if they instinctively seem to know exactly where each other is going before they actually go – and they do that on all five jams.