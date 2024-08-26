Live Music for a Late August Evening in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in New York City this week. Consult the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.
Monday, August 26
- Childish Gambino, Willow at Barclays Center
- Jordin Sparks at the Gramercy Theatre
- Musique Soulchild at City Winery NYC
- Twisted Wrist, Lost Dog, Marzana & the Bandits at Mercury Lounge
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, August 27
- Childish Gambino, Willow at Barclays Center
- Young Miko at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Passenger, SYML at the Beacon Theatre
- Havoc, M.O.P., Funk Flex at Palladium Times Square
- Snail Mail, Tim Heidecker & the Very Good Band, Fenne Lily at SummerStage Central Park
- Jeff Rosenstock, Pup at Warsaw
- Lucki at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Boyce Avenue, Jaclyn Davies and Megan Davies at the Bowery Ballroom
- NRBQ at the Iridium
- Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore, the Guilty Ones at City Winery NYC
- charlieonnafriday at Baby’s All Right
- Living Colour, Nona Hendryx, Burnt Sugar Arkestra, V. Jeffrey Smith, 24/7 Spyz, Bernard Fowler, Eddie Martinez, Carmine Rojas at Sony Hall
- Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Junior Mack at Terra Blues
Wednesday, August 28
- Young Miko at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Waxahatchee, Woods at the Beacon Theatre
- Snow tha Product at Webster Hall
- Jacob Collier at National Sawdust
- Cults, Bnny at Warsaw
- Musique Soulchild at City Winery NYC
- Balthvs, Free Whenever at Brooklyn Bowl
- NRBQ at the Iridium
- John Medeski, Joe Russo, Lee Ranaldo at the Sultan Room
- Lynn Drury at the Ear Inn
- The Lorenzo Landini Band, Yellow Birch Road at the 11th St. Bar
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
- David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, August 29
- Incubus, Coheed and Cambria at Madison Square Garden
- Grupo Frontera at Barclays Center
- Aterciopelados, los Amigos Invisibles at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Homixide Gang, Bear1boss, Homixidemali at Webster Hall
- Jeff Rosenstock, JER at Warsaw
- Cloud Cult, David Huckfelt at le Poisson Rouge
- Mon Rovia, Bebe Stockwell at the Bowery Ballroom
- Laraaji at HERO NYC
- Tetchy, Pretty Bitter, Crush Fund at Brooklyn Made
- Why Bonnie, Sex Week at Union Pool
- The Ritualists, Michael T & the Vanities, the Daddy Sisters, Pale Moon Gang, Fair Panic at the Bowery Electric
- Twisted Wrist, Lost Dog, Marzana & the Bandits at Mercury Lounge
- Emy and the Epix at Carroll Place
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
- The Hunt at TV Eye
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion