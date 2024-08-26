Live Music for a Late August Evening in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in New York City this week. Consult the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Monday, August 26

Childish Gambino, Willow at Barclays Center

Jordin Sparks at the Gramercy Theatre

Musique Soulchild at City Winery NYC

Twisted Wrist, Lost Dog, Marzana & the Bandits at Mercury Lounge

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, August 27

Childish Gambino, Willow at Barclays Center

Young Miko at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Passenger, SYML at the Beacon Theatre

Havoc, M.O.P., Funk Flex at Palladium Times Square

Snail Mail, Tim Heidecker & the Very Good Band, Fenne Lily at SummerStage Central Park

Jeff Rosenstock, Pup at Warsaw

Lucki at the Brooklyn Paramount

Boyce Avenue, Jaclyn Davies and Megan Davies at the Bowery Ballroom

NRBQ at the Iridium

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore, the Guilty Ones at City Winery NYC

charlieonnafriday at Baby’s All Right

Living Colour, Nona Hendryx, Burnt Sugar Arkestra, V. Jeffrey Smith, 24/7 Spyz, Bernard Fowler, Eddie Martinez, Carmine Rojas at Sony Hall

Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Junior Mack at Terra Blues

Wednesday, August 28

Young Miko at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Waxahatchee, Woods at the Beacon Theatre

Snow tha Product at Webster Hall

Jacob Collier at National Sawdust

Cults, Bnny at Warsaw

Musique Soulchild at City Winery NYC

Balthvs, Free Whenever at Brooklyn Bowl

NRBQ at the Iridium

John Medeski, Joe Russo, Lee Ranaldo at the Sultan Room

Lynn Drury at the Ear Inn

The Lorenzo Landini Band, Yellow Birch Road at the 11th St. Bar

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues

David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, August 29