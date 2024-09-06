The Best Live Music Choices This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Consult the websites and social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, September 6

Usher at ​Barclays Center

Cigarettes after Sex at Madison Square Garden

Jon Batiste at Radio City Music Hall

Glen Hansard at the Beacon Theatre

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Teezo Touchdown, BossMan Dlow at Xanadu

Peter Hook & the Light at Brooklyn Steel

Life of Agony aboard the Liberty Belle

The Fall of Troy at the Brooklyn Monarch

Yung Fazo, Akshara at Terminal 5

The KingDom at Webster Hall

Raf Saperra at Irving Plaza

Elephant Gym at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Lindsey Lomis, Sabrina Song, Bizzy at the Bowery Ballroom

Sarah Kinsley at Rough Trade NYC

A Thousand Horses, Amanda Cross at Racket NYC

City of the Sun, B. Miles at Brooklyn Made

Cordovas at Groove

Macy Gray at City Winery NYC

The Vapors, the Mylars at Mercury Lounge

Sunny War at Joe’s Pub

Svetlana & the New York Collective at Arthur’s Tavern

Sonny Singh at Drom

Vlad Holiday, Promiseland at the Sultan Room

The Pin Ups, Joy Buzzer, Eleanor Kelly at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Kolker w. Hope Winter at the Bitter End

The Val Kinzler Band at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, September 7

Nicki Minaj at Madison Square Garden

Usher at ​Barclays Center

Jon Batiste at Radio City Music Hall

Omar Apollo, Malcom Todd at Forest Hills Stadium

Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, Filter at PNC Bank Arts Center

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Galantis, Xandra at Louis Armstrong Stadium

Alesso, AC Slater, John Alto at the Brooklyn Navy Yard

Paul Weller, George Houston at the Kings Theatre

Bikini Kill, Birthday Girl at the Brooklyn Paramount

Maeta, Chase Shakur, Amaria, Jaz Karis, Josh Levi, Una Mia, Isaia Huron at Brooklyn Steel

Built to Spill, Kicking Giant at Webster Hall

Azymuth, Levitation Room at Brooklyn Bowl

ASTN, Mulherin, Ash Leone at le Poisson Rouge

Telescreens, Sid Simons at Irving Plaza

Gooseberry, the Upsides, B. Miles at the Bowery Ballroom

The Vapors, Pajamazon at Mercury Lounge

Cordovas at Groove

Underworld at TV Eye

Kids That Fly at Union Pool

Juana Luna at the David Rubinstein Atrium

Bandits on the Run at Joe’s Pub

Sharp Class, the Chelsea Curve, Palmyra Delran and the Doppel Gang, the Elevator Operators at the Parkside Lounge

Wiped Out, Strange but Surf, the Rhino Chasers at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store

Spaghetti Eastern Music at Pangea Front Lounge

M Wagner, Onesie, Pete/Spirit at 18th Ward Brewing

Ricky Stein at the Red Lion

JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern

The Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, September 8