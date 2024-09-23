Must-See Live Music in the NYC Area This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 100+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, September 23
- Korn, Gojira, Spiritbox at Prudential Center
- Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts at the Capitol Theatre
- Charli XCX & Troye Sivan, Shygirl at Madison Square Garden
- Lauv, Alexander 23 at Radio City Music Hall
- Common, Pete Rock at the Blue Note
- Fleshgod Apocalypse, Shadow of Intent, Ingested, the Zenith Passage, Disembodied Tyrant at Warsaw
- Dora Jar at Irving Plaza
- Luna Li, Jahnah Camille at the Bowery Ballroom
- Hanggai at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Emarosa, Val Astaire at the Meadows
- The Babies, Jeffrey Lewis at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Winter, Shower Curtain at Baby’s All Right
- Close to Monday, Orange Peel Mystic, Mevius at the Bowery Electric
- Brigitte Calls Me Baby at Rough Trade NYC
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion
Tuesday, September 24
- Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts at the Capitol Theatre
- Keane at Radio City Music Hall
- Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre
- The Hives, Bad Nerves at the Kings Theatre
- Common, Pete Rock at the Blue Note
- Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, the Scratch at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Hippo Campus, Hank Heaven at the Bowery Ballroom
- Dabeull at Brooklyn Steel
- Issa Rae at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Ivy Lab, Thys, Lake Hills, Arielle NYC at Webster Hall
- The Babies, Joanna Sternberg at Warsaw
- Liana Flores, Juliana Chahayed at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Brad Stank, Ricewine at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Speed, Angel Du$t, Big Boy, Hangman at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Keith Shocklee at Sony Hall
- Local H at Mercury Lounge
- Adeem the Artist, Bettysoo at Mercury Lounge
- Taylor Bickett, Maddy Hicks at Elsewhere Zone One
- Julius Rodriguez at le Poisson Rouge
- Bob Vylan, Jigsaw Youth at Baby’s All Right
- Pete Mancini, Nathan Xander, Goatroper at Sleepwalk
- Belle Roscoe, Adam Masterson, Rene Lopez at the Bowery Electric
- Raia Was at the Ki Smith Gallery
- Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, September 25
- Meghan Trainor, Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell at Madison Square Garden
- Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre
- Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, London October at Barclays Center
- Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Radio City Music Hall
- Common, Pete Rock at the Blue Note
- David Kushner, Rosie at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Mk.gee at Terminal 5
- Royel Otis, Friko at Brooklyn Steel
- Lalah Hathaway, Victory Boyd at the Town Hall
- Death from Above 1979, NOBRO at Webster Hall
- Cass McCombs, Advance Base at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Sierra Hull at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ibibio Sound Machine, Lollise at Brooklyn Bowl
- KB, WHATUPRG, Bizzle at Irving Plaza
- Pete Yorn at Racket NYC
- Bruce Sudano at the Cutting Room
- SPEED, the Chisel, Firewalker, Nothin’ but Enemies, Heads Will Roll at le Poisson Rouge
- The Antlers, Julien Chang, MICHELLE, Mutual Benefit, Mykki Blanco, Odetta Hartman at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- bôa, Rocket at Warsaw
- TopHouse, Upstate at Brooklyn Made
- The Armed, Ho99o9, Kumo99 at Pioneer Works
- David Higgins, Grayson Little at the Loft at City Winery
- J.R.C.G., Marbled Eye at TV Eye
- Tuelo at Joe’s Pub
- James Maddock, Brian Mitchell & Sean Pelton at the 11th St. Bar
- Austin Walkin’ Cane at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack (acoustic) Bandat Terra Blues
Thursday, September 26
- Vance Joy, Tiny Habits at Radio City Music Hall
- Sofi Tukker, Confidence Man at Forest Hills Stadium
- Blues Traveler, Vanessa Collier at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Royel Otis, Friko at Brooklyn Steel
- Cash Cobain at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Deerhoof, Ekko Astral, Model Home at the Ruins at Knockdown Center
- The Black Lips, Native Sun, Sex Week at Xanadu
- bôa, Rocket at Warsaw
- Los Bitchos at the Bowery Ballroom
- Gatecreeper, Frozen Soul, Worm at Brooklyn Monarch
- Elephant Gym, Mei Semones at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Al-Qasar w. Lee Ranaldo at Brooklyn Bowl
- Marc Rebillet at the Blue Note
- Origami Angel at Rough Trade NYC
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers at Mercury Lounge
- Jimmy Vivino at the Iridium
- Dave Guy at the Sultan Room
- Leisure Hour, Moosecreek Park at Purgatory
- Eljuri at Drom
- Xenia Rubinos and Voices of the New at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- Elias Rønnenfelt (acoustic) at Giorno Poetry Systems
- Vended, Wristmeetrazor, LIE at Mercury Lounge
- Gabe Lee, Sophie Gault at Cafe Wha?
- A Very Special Episode, Sharkswimmer, Short Porch, Jelly Kelly at Brooklyn Made
- Dan & Peggy Reeder, Zack Villere at le Poisson Rouge
- The Dead Tongues at Union Pool
- Gustaf, One Seven Eight Product at Sleepwalk
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues