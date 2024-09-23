Must-See Live Music in the NYC Area This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 100+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, September 23

Korn, Gojira, Spiritbox at Prudential Center

Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts at the Capitol Theatre

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan, Shygirl at Madison Square Garden

Lauv, Alexander 23 at Radio City Music Hall

Common, Pete Rock at the Blue Note

Fleshgod Apocalypse, Shadow of Intent, Ingested, the Zenith Passage, Disembodied Tyrant at Warsaw

Dora Jar at Irving Plaza

Luna Li, Jahnah Camille at the Bowery Ballroom

Hanggai at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Emarosa, Val Astaire at the Meadows

The Babies, Jeffrey Lewis at the Hall at Elsewhere

Winter, Shower Curtain at Baby’s All Right

Close to Monday, Orange Peel Mystic, Mevius at the Bowery Electric

Brigitte Calls Me Baby at Rough Trade NYC

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Carl Banks at the Red Lion

Tuesday, September 24

Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts at the Capitol Theatre

Keane at Radio City Music Hall

Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre

The Hives, Bad Nerves at the Kings Theatre

Common, Pete Rock at the Blue Note

Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, the Scratch at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Hippo Campus, Hank Heaven at the Bowery Ballroom

Dabeull at Brooklyn Steel

Issa Rae at the Brooklyn Paramount

Ivy Lab, Thys, Lake Hills, Arielle NYC at Webster Hall

The Babies, Joanna Sternberg at Warsaw

Liana Flores, Juliana Chahayed at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Brad Stank, Ricewine at the Brooklyn Monarch

Speed, Angel Du$t, Big Boy, Hangman at the Hall at Elsewhere

Keith Shocklee at Sony Hall

Local H at Mercury Lounge

Adeem the Artist, Bettysoo at Mercury Lounge

Taylor Bickett, Maddy Hicks at Elsewhere Zone One

Julius Rodriguez at le Poisson Rouge

Bob Vylan, Jigsaw Youth at Baby’s All Right

Pete Mancini, Nathan Xander, Goatroper at Sleepwalk

Belle Roscoe, Adam Masterson, Rene Lopez at the Bowery Electric

Raia Was at the Ki Smith Gallery

Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, September 25

Meghan Trainor, Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell at Madison Square Garden

Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre

Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan, London October at Barclays Center

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Radio City Music Hall

Common, Pete Rock at the Blue Note

David Kushner, Rosie at the Brooklyn Paramount

Mk.gee at Terminal 5

Royel Otis, Friko at Brooklyn Steel

Lalah Hathaway, Victory Boyd at the Town Hall

Death from Above 1979, NOBRO at Webster Hall

Cass McCombs, Advance Base at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sierra Hull at the Bowery Ballroom

Ibibio Sound Machine, Lollise at Brooklyn Bowl

KB, WHATUPRG, Bizzle at Irving Plaza

Pete Yorn at Racket NYC

Bruce Sudano at the Cutting Room

SPEED, the Chisel, Firewalker, Nothin’ but Enemies, Heads Will Roll at le Poisson Rouge

The Antlers, Julien Chang, MICHELLE, Mutual Benefit, Mykki Blanco, Odetta Hartman at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

bôa, Rocket at Warsaw

TopHouse, Upstate at Brooklyn Made

The Armed, Ho99o9, Kumo99 at Pioneer Works

David Higgins, Grayson Little at the Loft at City Winery

J.R.C.G., Marbled Eye at TV Eye

Tuelo at Joe’s Pub

James Maddock, Brian Mitchell & Sean Pelton at the 11th St. Bar

Austin Walkin’ Cane at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack (acoustic) Bandat Terra Blues

Thursday, September 26