Rant ‘N’ Roll: Funk, Jazz, Bop

Last year’s Blues To Be There: A Salute To Duke Ellington was so good, that, while touring in support of it, Planet D Nonet worked up new arrangements for a second volume. This year’s Echoes Of Harlem: A Salute To Duke Ellington Volume #2 (Eastlawn Records) has 15 tracks and is a few seconds short of 80 minutes with action aplenty via two trumpets, two flugelhorns, vocals, maracas, trombone, two alto saxophones, clarinet, baritone sax, piano, bass, drums, cowbell, and congas. However, it’s not crowded. It’s perfect. And the picks are discreet; the title tune was originally known as “Cootie’s Concerto” as it was Cootie Williams [1911-1985] who made it come alive. Now it’s James O’Donnell and does he wail! From Billy Strayhorn’s “Blood Count” to overly cooked chestnuts like “Sophisticated Lady” and “Caravan,” this nonet adds wrinkles and side-trips of delicious complexity.