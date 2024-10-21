Rocktober Shows in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following upcoming concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, opening of doors, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, ADA accommodations and other updates.

The following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, are postponed or canceled.

Heart, Cheap Trick at Madison Square Garden

Marc Scibilia at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Monday, October 21

Sam Smith at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine

Air at the Beacon Theatre

Gunna at the Brooklyn Paramount

The Voidz, Crack Cloud, Oxis at the Knockdown Center

Homixide Gang, Bear1Boss, Swapa at Brooklyn Steel

Young Posse at Queens Theater

HOMESHAKE, Freak Heat Waves at the ​Music Hall of Williamsburg

Joe P, Anna Shoemaker at the Bowery Ballroom

42 Dugg at Irving Plaza

The Paper Kites at le Poisson Rouge

Sundub, Skadanks at Sony Hall

Blondshell, Momma at Baby’s All Right

Zinadelphia at Baby’s All Right

Holly Macve at Mercury Lounge

Pigeon Pit at Trans-Pecos

Luca & the Leftovers at Skinny Dennis

The Bakersfield Breakers at Cowgirl

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

Carl Banks at the Red Lion

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, October 22

Air at the Beacon Theatre

Rise Against, L.S. Dunes, Spiritual Cramp at the Brooklyn Paramount

Die Antwoord at Brooklyn Steel

Sam Hunt at the Bowery Ballroom

julie, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, Her New Knife at Webster Hall

KMFDM, the Morlocks at Irving Plaza

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore at the Greene Space

Fat Dog at TV Eye

Malinda at le Poisson Rouge

James Maddock, Brian Mitchell & Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar

The Dang-It Bobbys at Skinny Dennis

The Paper Cabs, Lauren Mian, the Twin Flames, Daniella Cotton at Heaven Can Wait

Mr. Fang & the Dark Tones, Recreational Outrage at Otto’s Shrunken Head

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, October 23

Pixies at the Bowery Ballroom

Bethel Music at the Beacon Theatre

Sly Stone w. the BRC Orchestra w. Vernon Reid & Corey Glover, Lisa Fischer, Bernard Fowler, Kokayi, Sophia Ramos at Webster Hall

The Dead South, Henry Wagons at the Brooklyn Paramount

Oliver Hazard, Scott Mulvahill at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Boris, Starcrawler at Racket NYC

Rival Schools at Rough Trade NYC

Mod Sun, lovelytheband, No Love for the Middle Child at Irving Plaza

2hollis, Nate Sib at Warsaw

Will Hoge, Jett Holden at le Poisson Rouge

Babe Rainbow, Very Nice Person, Camille Jansen at Brooklyn Made

Robert Glasper at the Blue Note

Hulder, One of Nine at TV Eye

Chris Cohen at Baby’s All Right

Tom Paxton and the Don Juans at the Loft at City Winery

Pedrito Martinez at Cafe Wha?

James Maddock & Band at the Bitter End

Howlin’ Hurd at Skinny Dennis

Adam LaGreca & Band, Cancion Franklin, STATHI at the Bowery Electric

The Jack Grace Band at the Ear Inn

The Mark McKay Band at the 11th St. Bar

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Michael Hill at Terra Blues

Thursday, October 24