Rant ‘N’ Roll: Swinging Sounds

Something About Believing (TMA Records) by the Tim Armacost Chordless Quintet has the New York Grammy-winning tenor saxophonist-composer-author delivering uninhibited deeply swinging improvisatory inter-activity between five master instrumentalists on material that goes from Monk (“Oska T”) and Ellington (the title track) to originals like the closing 9:54 of “Disunited States.” In their ninth year of playing together, they’ve honed their chemistry to the point where they instinctively know whereof each other goes. Plus, they’ve been in the bands of Wayne Shorter, Miles Davis and Chick Corea so you know this is primo. Trumpeter Tom Harrell, baritone saxophonist Gary Smulyan, bassist John Patitucci and drummer Al Foster are the best of the best.