Rant ‘N’ Roll: Rarities & More

Time to jump and jive with the fourth installment of the swingin’ Atomicat Records Jive-A-Rama series. Rockabilly legends Eddie Cochran and Johnny Burnette are the only ones you’ve ever heard of. It’s the long-ago and far-away regional cats – who had a cup of coffee in the limelight like Al Turnage & The Turnpikes who recorded but two songs in their entire career, one of which was the festering blister of “Hollywood Rock” in 1963 – who permeate the proceedings. Then there’s Kay Brown & The 5 Teens, who tried and failed after a mere 10 songs between ’51 and ’58, but whose “Teenage Hop” sounds great. (Kay ultimately found religion and a life as an Illinois real estate agent.) Maybe you’d prefer the “Itchy Twitchy Feeling” of the Deep River Boys who took time out from their gospel careers to let their inner lust come to the fore. The “Chit Chat” of Alabama’s Bill Baker & The Chestnuts may strike your fancy. These glimpses of white-skinned rock are rare.