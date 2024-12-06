Excellent Live Music for a December Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, December 6

Usher at Barclays Center

Aurora, Biig Piig at the Beacon Theatre

LCD Soundsystem, Gustaf at the Knockdown Center

Ghostface Killah & Raekwon & GZA at Terminal 5

Cory Henry at the Blue Note

Wyatt Flores, Evan Honer at the Brooklyn Paramount

Streetlight Manifesto, Rebuilder at Brooklyn Steel

Ride, Rocket at Warsaw

The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl

Geese, Guerilla Toss, Cold Court at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Chelsea Wolfe, Enhancement at the First Unitarian Church

Mat Zo at Irving Plaza

Mo Lowda and the Humble, Michael Logan Vasquez at Racket NYC

A Place to Bury Strangers, Flasyd, Activity at Alphaville

Lee Ranaldo, Thurston Moore at the Stone

Betty at the Cutting Room

Albert Bouchard at the Iridium

Squirrel Nut Zippers at Symphony Space

Cardinals, Starcleaner Reunion at Berlin

Garcia Peoples, SNACKS at TV Eye

Jozef Van Wissem at the Bowery Electric

Shallow Alcove, Katie Lynne Sharbaugh, Vicky Vee at Brooklyn Made

Daniel Noah Miller, D.A. Crimson, Aliese at Elsewhere Zone One

Lúnasa at the Sheen Center

The Black Angels NYC, the MGP Experience, Fandango NYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head

SoulCake at Pangea

Peter Baron at Catalyst Records

Frances Whitney at East Village Vintage

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, December 7

The Allman Betts Family Revival: Devon Allman, Duane Betts, G. Love, Sierra Hull, Grace Bowers, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison, Grace Bowers at the Beacon Theatre

LCD Soundsystem, Gustaf at the Knockdown Center

Hot Tuna Acoustic at the Capitol Theatre

Suki Waterhouse, Bully at the Brooklyn Paramount

Ray Volpe, Dion Timmer, Control Freak at Brooklyn Steel

State Champs, Knuckle Puck, Meet Me @ the Altar, Daisy Grenade at Webster Hall

The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl

Kenny Loggins, Joan Osborne, Jimmy Vivino, the Kennedys, Chrissi Poland, Martha Redbone, Everett Bradley, Rich Pagano at Symphony Space

Cory Henry at the Blue Note

Geese, US Girls, Fantasy of a Broken Heart at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Moon Hooch, Cofresi at the Bowery Ballroom

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin at the Brooklyn Monarch

Billy Woods and Kenny Segal, ShrapKnel at Warsaw

Nettspend at Irving Plaza

Brass Against, Noshows at the Gramercy Theatre

Haliene, Xion, Jomu at Racket NYC

The Ocean Blue at Sony Hall

William Winant, Tom Surgal, Thurston Moore at the Stone

The Ladybug Transistor, Lightheaded at Public Records

Laura Galindo, Lila Blue, Sarah Khatami at Brooklyn Made

Martin Rev, Liturgy, Body Stuff at Alphaville

Mike Viola, Pete Donnelly at Elsewhere Zone One

Julen Rodriguez at Shapeshifter Lab

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

Drip 2.0, Strange but Surf, Guitarmy of One at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Vic Thrill at Pete’s Candy Store

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Matt Clarke at Irving Plaza

Sunday, December 8