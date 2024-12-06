Excellent Live Music for a December Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, December 6
- Usher at Barclays Center
- Aurora, Biig Piig at the Beacon Theatre
- LCD Soundsystem, Gustaf at the Knockdown Center
- Ghostface Killah & Raekwon & GZA at Terminal 5
- Cory Henry at the Blue Note
- Wyatt Flores, Evan Honer at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Streetlight Manifesto, Rebuilder at Brooklyn Steel
- Ride, Rocket at Warsaw
- The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl
- Geese, Guerilla Toss, Cold Court at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Chelsea Wolfe, Enhancement at the First Unitarian Church
- Mat Zo at Irving Plaza
- Mo Lowda and the Humble, Michael Logan Vasquez at Racket NYC
- A Place to Bury Strangers, Flasyd, Activity at Alphaville
- Lee Ranaldo, Thurston Moore at the Stone
- Betty at the Cutting Room
- Albert Bouchard at the Iridium
- Squirrel Nut Zippers at Symphony Space
- Cardinals, Starcleaner Reunion at Berlin
- Garcia Peoples, SNACKS at TV Eye
- Jozef Van Wissem at the Bowery Electric
- Shallow Alcove, Katie Lynne Sharbaugh, Vicky Vee at Brooklyn Made
- Daniel Noah Miller, D.A. Crimson, Aliese at Elsewhere Zone One
- Lúnasa at the Sheen Center
- The Black Angels NYC, the MGP Experience, Fandango NYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- SoulCake at Pangea
- Peter Baron at Catalyst Records
- Frances Whitney at East Village Vintage
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, December 7
- The Allman Betts Family Revival: Devon Allman, Duane Betts, G. Love, Sierra Hull, Grace Bowers, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison, Grace Bowers at the Beacon Theatre
- LCD Soundsystem, Gustaf at the Knockdown Center
- Hot Tuna Acoustic at the Capitol Theatre
- Suki Waterhouse, Bully at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Ray Volpe, Dion Timmer, Control Freak at Brooklyn Steel
- State Champs, Knuckle Puck, Meet Me @ the Altar, Daisy Grenade at Webster Hall
- The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl
- Kenny Loggins, Joan Osborne, Jimmy Vivino, the Kennedys, Chrissi Poland, Martha Redbone, Everett Bradley, Rich Pagano at Symphony Space
- Cory Henry at the Blue Note
- Geese, US Girls, Fantasy of a Broken Heart at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Moon Hooch, Cofresi at the Bowery Ballroom
- Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Billy Woods and Kenny Segal, ShrapKnel at Warsaw
- Nettspend at Irving Plaza
- Brass Against, Noshows at the Gramercy Theatre
- Haliene, Xion, Jomu at Racket NYC
- The Ocean Blue at Sony Hall
- William Winant, Tom Surgal, Thurston Moore at the Stone
- The Ladybug Transistor, Lightheaded at Public Records
- Laura Galindo, Lila Blue, Sarah Khatami at Brooklyn Made
- Martin Rev, Liturgy, Body Stuff at Alphaville
- Mike Viola, Pete Donnelly at Elsewhere Zone One
- Julen Rodriguez at Shapeshifter Lab
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- Drip 2.0, Strange but Surf, Guitarmy of One at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Vic Thrill at Pete’s Candy Store
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Matt Clarke at Irving Plaza
Sunday, December 8
- Franz Ferdinand (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC
- For King & Country at the Beacon Theatre
- Beat at the Kings Theatre
- LCD Soundsystem, Gustaf at the Knockdown Center
- Regina Spektor at Warsaw
- Suki Waterhouse, Bully at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Action Bronson: Dr. Bachlava and Human Growth Hormone at le Poisson Rouge
- Cory Henry at the Blue Note
- Joyce Manor, Algernon Cadwallader, the Ergs! at Brooklyn Steel
- Morbid Angel, Suffocation, UADA, Mortiferum, Fulci, Knoll at the Brooklyn Monarch
- State Champs, Knuckle Puck, Meet Me @ the Altar, Daisy Grenade at Webster Hall
- The Movielife, Head Automatica at the Gramercy Theatre
- Bermuda Search Party, Similar Kind at the Bowery Ballroom
- Oso Oso, Flycatcher, Riley at Brooklyn Made
- Porter, Hello Seahorse! at Racket NYC
- Grace Bowers & the Hodge Podge at Mercury Lounge
- Tony and the Kiki, Torture and the Desert Spiders, Leathered, Silent Mass, 12090 A.D., the Bryants, the Roulettes, Lulu Lewis, Hummina Hummina, Honeychild at TV Eye
- Stéphane Wrembel at barbès
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues