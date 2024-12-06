The Power of Jesse Malin & The NYC Music Community

Stars of all size and shape came out to support the life, music, artistry, and recovery of the legendary Jesse Malin this week. On Sunday and Monday, to start what is arguably the most spiritual and joyful month of the year, the beautiful Beacon Theatre hosted the Jesse Malin Benefit Concert. Friends who are like family and peers who are as special as he flocked to the intimate Big Apple stage to show support and perform songs alongside the not-yet-completely rehabilitated musician. In the below gallery, you will see some of the familiar faces who oozed both love and melody from the top of the night to beyond; Adam Duritz of Counting Crows, Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie, Willie Nile, Danny Clinch, Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers, Eugene Hutz of Gogol Bordello, J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr., and the man of the hour himself, Mr. Jesse Malin.

Still re-learning to walk and function like the influential rock-and-roller he was prior to his sudden stroke last year – and his more recent Buenos Aires stem-cell treatments – Malin was in fine form. He sang with conviction, spoke with all of his heart and soul, shared his appreciation for this comeback, and stood on his own two feet – literally and figuratively – when he could, and he did so with a sort of power and emphasis that can only be equated to that of true royalty. The night was heartwarming, harmonious, classy, vibrant, communal, and – most importantly – hopeful.

And, well, it is the season of hope, after all.

Photos by Ehud Lazin