26th Annual Makin Waves Awards

Makin Waves’ annual holiday gift to the New Jersey music scene turns 26 this year with a bevy of goodness, particularly for top winners Jackson Pines, Rachel Ana Dobken, and Emerson Woolf, who each won two. Here we go!

Band of the Year: Jackson Pines

Jackson Pines have been my favorite Jersey band for a few years now. They keep getting better and making more waves, so that’s gonna last for a while and hopefully long enough for Jackson Pines to turn the next generation onto their multi-generational sound that spans the American spawn of Afro-Celtic roots music, especially from their native Pine Barrens. Jackson Pines have won a bunch of other Makin Waves Awards over the years, including Best Bassist several times, Best Instrumentalist, Song of the Year, Best Live Act, and consecutive Albums of the Year, but this is the first time they’ve won Band of the Year based on the strength of Pine Barrens Volume Two, their second mining of Pine Barrens musical gold; the deluxe reissue of their 2017 debut LP, Purgatory Road, several singles, and the extensive touring in support of all.

I am so glad that Jackson Pines resurrect the fantastic music of their native Jersey Pine Barrens and share it with the world. Their musicology within the Pine Barrens album series – a third is on the way in late 2025 – makes New Jersey a better place, one that should be extremely proud of its Pine Barrens cultural heritage. And I’m so glad the Only One on The Mountain record label repackaged and reissued the debut LP for more people to hear.

Male Artist of the Year: Bobby Mahoney

The Jersey Shore’s hardest-working musician landed himself a well-deserved record deal with Wicked Cool Records, the label owned by Sounds of Asbury Park architect Little Steven. The label debut, Another Deadbeat Summer, actually is a greatest local hits collection from the LPs, EPs, and singles released since 2014 by Bobby and his East Brunswick-originated, Asbury-based band, the son as well as the 2015 solo EP. In support, they toured everywhere – including Europe!

Female Artist of the Year: Rachel Ana Dobken

This talented multi-instrumentalist really came into her own with her latest album, Acceptance, touring nationally, playing Sea.Hear.Now and showcasing the strength of her songwriting, singing, guitar playing, and drumming live – all with several videos that she had a big hand in making, including the Makin Waves’ Video of the Year for “Just a Dream.”

Best New Artist: Never the Name

This all-star band started by sought-after bassist Will Blakey also features drummer Joshua Van Ness (The Wag, Bryan Hansen Band), keyboardist Lisa LoVell (The Extensions), and guitarist Tom Briant (The Heard, Taylor Tote). The excellence of the debut single, “Quasimodo’s Love Note,” indicates great things in 2025 with shows, more singles and videos, and the spring release of the debut album, Millennial Boomer Consumer.

Album of the Year: Jackson Pines‘ Pine Barrens Volume Two

Best EP: Emerson Woolf & the Wishbones‘ Not a Good Woman

This five-song debut EP is as bad ass as its songwriter. Emerson Woolf says what she means and means what most folks are afraid to say. And she and her crackerjack roots band, the Wishbones, wrap it up in an Americana sound that’s as traditionally delicious as it is uniquely original, especially Emerson’s sweet but wonky vocals. To think that later in the same year, they released an even better full-length debut album, Everything Must Go.

Song of the Year: James Mastro‘s “My God”

They oughta teach this song in school, especially the Sunday schools of Trump-lovin’ Nazis. One day, the world will get it as right as this master songwriter has not only with this standout track but his entire solo debut album, Dawn of a New Error, on Mpress Records. Only 48 years in the making. Yeah, it’s good!

Songwriter of the Year: Emerson Woolf

Coming out of nowhere last year like a musical missile, this young songstress is badass. She says what she means, and she means what most folks are afraid to say. And she and her crackerjack roots band, the Wishbones, wrap it up in an Americana sound that’s as traditionally delicious as it is uniquely original, especially Emerson’s sweet but wonky vocals.

Best Live Act: Dogs in a Pile

This year marks the third in the past four that this prize has gone to this Asbury Park-based jam band, who won the Makin Waves Band of the Year last year. They’ll be playing a holiday show on December 21 at their home away from home, The Stone Pony, and a four-night New Year’s stand in Saratoga Springs, New York. If you haven’t been treated to Dogs in a Pile live, check out their amazing new four-hour live collection, Doggie Bag, Volume 2.

Tsunami Award: Albert Music Hall

One of the greatest musical treasures in New Jersey is Albert Music Hall, the roots venue created in 1974 by the friends of Joe and George Albert of Sayreville. In the 1950s, Joe bought land in Waretown after he and George went hunting there. With his brother and their friends in the thick of the Jersey Pine Barrens, he built a hunting cabin, which they called The Homeplace. On Saturday nights, several of their friends would jam with the Alberts at The Homeplace on old-time, country, bluegrass, folk, and Irish music, as well as Pinelands originals. When George died in 1973, Joe was overwhelmed and stopped hosting the Saturday night jams. They were so sorely missed that friends founded Albert Music Hall a year later within the Waretown Auction Hall in tribute to the brothers who constantly and continually hosted them at The Homeplace. A year later, they also founded Pinelands Cultural Society to make sure the Pine Barrens and its culture are preserved. Featured a couple of times in National Geographic as a world musical treasure, Albert Music Hall – now located within its own space in Waretown – has been celebrating its 50th anniversary, which PCS will do next year, with significant shows all this year into next. Coming up will be a Winter Hootenanny on January 5 with Anthony², Fish & Whistle, The Wild Grit, Billy Penn & the Inside Drivers, Third Rail, and Elaine & the Cimarron Sky Band.

Best Vocalist: Blaise

One of Asbury Park’s more creative creatures, singer-songwriter Blaise is a joy to behold, especially live. Just about everyone within the Asbury scene agrees with that, especially all the folks who love to colab with him. His latest is an adventurous video for his cover of Ace of Base’s “Don’t Turn Around.” Blaise will follow up as a new signing of Shore Points Records, the label of Lakehouse Recording Studios. Be on the lookout for new videos and shows.

Best Guitarist: Anthony Krizan

The former Spin Doctors/Noel Redding axeman has been touring nationally in support of second solo album, Cool Shade of Blue. If you haven’t gotten to experience this Central Jersey music legend live, check out the LP’s several impressive videos.

One of the more tasteful musicians within the Jersey scene, Prash can be as funky as he is fluid, lifting the lovely Well Wish to great heights, while keeping their bottom rock solid.

Best Drummer: Santo Rizzolo

One of Jersey’s most sought-after drummers plays with Asbury-based Atlantic recording artist Joe P., as well as 2024 Makin Waves Female Artist of the Year Rachel Ana Dobken and multiple Makin Waves Award winner Mike Montrey.

Best Keyboardist: Ryan Gregg

Two years in a row for this guy based on the strength of his solo debut EP, Hustling in Place, as well as his work with the highly entertaining Ocean Avenue Stompers, Des Spinks, and Norman Seldin.

Best Instrumentalist: Nicole Scorsone

Just ask Mike Montrey Band, The Porchistas, Yawn Mower, and others if Nicole deserves this accolade. They will applaud the founding director of the Fretless Youth Orchestra, a blend of young North and Central Jersey musicians who perform together biannually.

Producer of the Year: Marc Swersky

A Grammy winner, Marc Swersky graciously takes time out of his busy schedule to produce such local artists as Helen O’Shea, Joy Karma, Paul Henry, Noshows, Blue McSaws, and Brielle Brown (his talented, beautiful wife).

Video of the Year: Rachel Ana Dobken‘s “Just a Dream”

Why this clip won is because it so beautifully showcases how RAD can play both guitar and drums so well, plus she edited it with audio-visual maestro Kris Khunachak (Flycatcher, Blaise, Brick + Mortar, Can’t Swim, America Part Two, latewaves).

Bob Makin has produced Makin Waves since 1988. Follow Makin Waves on Facebook and contact Bob at makinwaves64@yahoo.com.