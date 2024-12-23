Makin Waves: Top 10 Jersey Indie Songs 

The top 10 songs by New Jersey indie artists, according to Makin Waves:

They oughta teach this song in school, especially the Sunday schools of Trump-lovin’ Nazis. One day, the world will get it as right as this master songwriter has not only with this standout track but his entire solo debut album, “Dawn of a New Error,” on MPress Records. Only 48 years in the makin. Yeah, it’s good!

The Azures – “Lost at the Crossroads”

Robert Johnson gets really stoned with Jim Morrison in Rosedale, then this leathered lizard-like lass interrupts their songwriting session to channel them both and bewitch all who listen. This is a standout track on The Azures’ exceptional self-titled debut album, along with the 2023 Song of the Year, “Lust of the Night.”

The cathartic eight-song collection, Everything Must Go, kicks off with this single that chronicles a strained relationship with parents. Emerson’s yodel-informed vocals heighten her vulnerability. Meanwhile, co-engineer/mixer Patrick Noon of Eightsixteen Recording Studio in Toms River demonstrates how effective he is at blending yet keeping separate and distinct guitarist Jen Lopes’ angst-filled punk-tinged leads and the raw rootsy mandolin playing of Jason Portizo, who also provides exceptional banjo & accordion-like concertina and sings harmonies.

Specifically a call for peace between Israel, Palestine and the rest of the Muslim/Arab Middle East, this latest socio-political anthem from this master songwriter also takes aim at the widening divisions between Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, and democratic socialists and nationalist fascists. Peace, not war, love, not hate, faith, not fear, hope, not despair, and healing kindness not the ignorance, apathy, and greed that has become the human condition is the much-needed message here.

Katie Henry – “Starting to Believe”

This Bonnie Raitt-inspired blues rocker has come up with a holiday nugget that can serve the whole year through, much like the season’s sense of calm, peace, love, and belonging – the greatest gifts that can’t be wrapped. With “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” as her blueprint and a lost loved as her muse, Katie seeks the sound healing of increasingly silenced church bells and inspires her listeners to do the same.

Being the grandson of an old Point Pleasant Beach clam digger – and the son of an old folkie who liked to share the country, folk, bluegrass and roots treasure of Albert Music Hall with me – “Clam Digger’s Blues” is my favorite track on the Makin Waves Album of the Year, Pine Barrens Volume Two, Jackson Pines’ latest entry in their album series dedicated to the music of their native Pinelands. Merce Jr.’s tribute to his bayman brethren and the life they led on the Barnegat Bay is a stunning piece of Jersey Shore lore. Jackson Pines do such a great job capturing the rolling sounds of the bay with a mellow bouncy beat laid by bassist James Black and led by mandolinist Cranston Dean’s fine picking, James Herdman’s frisky fiddle, and front man Joe Makoviecki’s rich, husky vocal and harmonica playing.

From his excellent solo debut album, “Joyride,” comes this haunting stand out track. The atmospheric take on a toxic relationship is as fascinating as it is entertaining as the protagonist regrets feeling simultaneously attracted to and repelled by complicated love.

cr0wcallz – “Love & Let Go”

This sophomore single for Jersey Shore-raised, New Hope-based cr0wcallz is a sensitive, yet edgy exercise in honesty and vulnerability that’s as cathartic as it is cool. The young singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist, who happens to be my nephew, balances sonics heavily inspired by nineties-jungle/liquid drums and bass synths with more modern-sounding breakbeats and a hauntingly beautiful piano solo.

Nefesh Mountain – “Regrets in the Rearview”

One of several singles this husband-and-wife team released in anticipation of a 2025-bound album, the inspired exercise in living a grateful life within the moment and without regrets features an all-star lineup of bluegrass legends. They include Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Stuart Duncan, Rob McCoury, and Mark Schatz. If life is a highway, Nefesh Mountain is on the right road.

KANAK – “Without a Clue”

KANAK’s Ed Stasium-produced six-song EP, Outside, features this standout track, a power-poppin’ expletive-ladened sing-a-long. The shimmery, chiming tune chronicles the betrayal of love as a relationship disintegrates into an uncertain future.

Bob Makin has produced Makin Waves since 1988. Follow Makin Waves on Facebook and contact Bob at makinwaves64@yahoo.com.