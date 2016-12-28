North Jersey Notes: The Mylars, Skond Skyn, Negative Sky, and more

THE MYLARS—Union, NJ

My bud Danny Roselle, who used to play with the band Waking Heroes who I wrote about back in 2014, reached out to me recently to put a show together with my band. So, before I could commit, I had to give Danny’s band a listen. (Just kidding, Danny! We were committing anyway!) I got to listen to the songs “Breathe Again,” “Home To You,” “Wake Up Virginia” and “Shine” and I have to tell you, these are songs! They definitely had an Indie-feel to them that reminded me of a pre-hit-factory Goo Goo Dolls if that makes any sense. These songs sound like they would make the perfect soundtrack to an MTV reality show or something. I mean, if MTV refuses to play music videos, might as well get your music on their shows, right? The funny thing is that Danny is one of the main songwriters for the History Channel’s hit TV show, American Pickers. His music can also be heard in popular TV shows like Degrassi and MTV’s Road Rules. See? I do know music!

The Mylars are Jersey’s latest super-charged rock outfit with a quite a back story. According to their bio, their story dates back to the little suburban town called we call Union, home to Goodfella, Ray Liotta. The band found its roots in the music aisle of the local mom and pop record store, Melody Records. With dreams nothing short of being the biggest band in the world, like we all did, these five kids shared this one common goal as well as a camaraderie that kicked off a lifelong journey for themselves. As with many bands, there were many bumps and bruises along the way that would eventually pull these kids apart, only to, years later, finally have a chance at redemption and to bring things full circle and rediscover what was in front of them all along…The Mylars! In a nutshell, after performing several years together in what they jokingly referred to as “rock and roll bootcamp,” the friends drifted apart, setting out on their own to each chase a dream. Each member of The Mylars has had their brushes with success in their own right. Now stronger, wiser and well refined, and more creative than ever, the guys decided to join forces once again to recapture what they all remembered. The Mylars are made up of singer and guitarist Danny Roselle, lead guitarist Dan Rainey, bassist Nick “Quig” Clemente, drummer Chris O’Hara, and pianist Nick Polito.

The Mylars definitely have a great feel to them. Personally, I would love to see them play with NYC’s The Compulsions. I think that would make for a great bill in New York City somewhere. The Mylars currently have a single out for their song “Breathe Again,” which they also have a music video for. I, for one, cannot wait to share the stage with them on January 15 at Mexicali Live in Teaneck, NJ (see “Updates” below for show announcement). Expect to hear more from these guys in 2017. For more on The Mylars, visit Facebook.com/TheMylars.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My bros from Sekond Skyn have parted ways with guitarist Thomas “T-Bone” Butler recently. No word as to why the recent split happened, but the guys assured their fans that T-Bone is still a brother and friend of the band, so there was no bad blood spilled there. The Sekond Skyn boys have, however, added a new guitar player to their lineup quite swiftly. They welcome shredder Zack Miranowick, former guitarist and singer of Crass Contempt. I, personally, can’t wait to hear Zack with Sekond Skyn. To find out where they’re playing next, visit facebook.com/SekondSkynmusic.

Speaking of Sekond Skyn, former bassist George Pond and his band Negative Sky deserve a huge congrats for winning the Asbury Music Award for “Top Heavy/Prog Band” for the second year in a row. The title is well-deserved in this small community we call music. The “Negative” ones play everywhere and anywhere and have grown quite the legion of fans within the past two years. In fact, you can catch them live tonight (12/28) at the Starland Ballroom in Slayerville, NJ opening for the mighty Clutch! For more on my bros from Negative Sky, visit Facebook.com/NegativeSkyNJ, where you can also check out their video for “The Dark Unknown.”

And finally, for another shameless plug, my band Rahway has booked their first show of the New Year, and it will be with my brother P.J. Farley from Trixter on January 15 at Mexicali Live in Teaneck, NJ. Yes, I know, it’s a Sunday, but the next day is Martin Luther King Day and you should be off work! Anyway, P.J. is promoting his new CD, Boutique Sound Frames. Also performing will be The Mylars Roselle (featured above) with my buddy, Danny. For more on this show or for tickets, and here’s my shameless plug, visit RahwayBand.com.

That’s all for now! Just wanted to wish everyone a Merry and Safe Christmas! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember….We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

12/28—Atomic Beauty/Bird Flu/Silent Tides/Grounded4Life—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/28—Negative Sky/Clutch—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

12/29—The Doomsday Prophecy/The Blessing of this Curse/The Machinist/Thanatotic Desire/Monument of a Memory/Enochian—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/30—Infinitus Mortus/Synergi/Fiakra/Agents of Aggression—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/30—Mordus—Fat Baby, NYC

1/4/17—MADBALL/Wisdom In Chains/Comb the Desert/Fury Within—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

1/6/17—Vextion/Lower The Veil/Ropetree/Panzie*–The Saint, Asbury Park, NJ

1/6/17—Chevonne and The Fuzz/Strive/Lunatic Fringe—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

1/7/17—Deadkick/Electric Puke/Inari One/Shattered Skin—Championship Bar and Music Club, Trenton, NJ

1/8/17—Ill Roc Soldiers Featuring White Owl, Diggy, Skriptkeeper and More/Goretex, Darkside NYC/Robots and Monsters/Silence Equals Death/The Ice Cold Killers/Vaureen/Sally May/War Story/Examine/Maniac Rise/Nothing Is Over—Lucky 13 Saloon, Brooklyn, NY

1/11/17—Voidless/Cold-Blooded Capitol/Definition Of Anxiety/Obsidian—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

1/13/17—Bound By Substance/ CHARETTA/Jackson James/Streepthroat—The Gramercy Theatre, NYC

1/14/17—Negative Sky—Whiskey Tango, Philadelphia, PA

1/14/17—40 Below Summer/Incognito Theory/Empire Fallen/Seas of Wake/Ghost For Heroes/Among Us/Corevalay—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

1/14/17—Attacker CD Release Party/Power Theory/Legion/The Steve Bello Band—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

1/15/17—Rahway/The Mylars/PJ Farley—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

2/3/17—Dirkschneider/Midnite Hellion—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

2/4/17—Jaded Past—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ