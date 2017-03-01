Second Annual Velvet Elk Holiday Extravaganza @ Bowery Ballroom

MANHATTAN, NY—The Second Annual Velvet Elk Holiday Extravaganza at the Bowery Ballroom on Dec. 10 served three purposes. First, it was a showcase of the Velvet Elk record company’s roster of musicians; the concert featured performances by Jesse Malin, Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys In The Campfire, Don DiLego & The Touristas, and Richard Bacchus. Secondly, it closed with an all-star lineup performing the Rolling Stones’ 1973 album Goat’s Head Soup. Thirdly, it raised funds for Natty B’s Positive Panther Wheelchair Fund; Nathalie B, Malin’s former merchandise vendor, driver, and tour manager, struck with leukemia and paralysis, needs a special design wheelchair. One can add that the concert was also a good excuse for a rocking holiday party.

Malin and his band (guitarist Derek Cruz, bassist Catherine Popper, drummer Randy Schrager) were the house band for Goats Head Soup. Malin, Bacchus (Malin’s former D Generation bandmate), Diane Gentile (Diane & The Gentlemen), Walter Schreifels (Youth Of Today, Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand), Tommy Stinson (The Replacements), Don DiLego, Hollis Brown, Joseph Arthur, and Joan Jett each sang one of the songs off the album. Deborah Harry (Blondie) was announced to perform but did not.

Setlist: