The Third Annual Ally Coalition Talent Show @ Webster Hall’s Grand Ballroom

MANHATTAN, NY—Musical artists Jack Antonoff of fun. and Bleachers, Andrew Dost of fun., Lorde, Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, and Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES, and comedians Jacqueline Novak, Jordan Carlos, Hasan Minhaj, and Antonoff’s girlfriend, Lena Dunham, helped the not-for-profit Ally Coalition generate awareness and more than $100,000 in support of homeless LGBTQ youth at Webster Hall’s Grand Ballroom on Dec. 12, 2016. The band fun. and designer Rachel Antonoff (Jack Antonoff’s sister) created the Ally Coalition in 2012 with the purpose of inspiring people, in particular their peers in the music, fashion and entertainment industry, to take action for LGBTQ equality. Tonight’s event, billed as the Third Annual Ally Coalition Talent Show, benefited New Alternatives for Youth, a New York-based not-for-profit organization which provides safe spaces and services to LGBTQ youth.