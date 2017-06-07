North Jersey Notes: Anthems For Autumn, Killcode, Corevalay, and More

ANTHEMS FOR AUTUMN – Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Where the hell did these guys come from? I was taking a look at the upcoming shows at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ and this band Anthems For Autumn piqued my interest because of their stunning lead singer who happened to have a set of pipes on her. By the way, her name is not Autumn. Her name is actually Briana Rose, and the band behind her rocks and they rock hard! I gave a listen to their songs “No King of Mine,” “Lies and Ridicule” and “Curious Mind,” and I listened hard for flaws in their songs and couldn’t find one. These songs rocked and if you know me like you should by now, you know I love me a good hard rock band. Briana’s vocals and energy on these songs are incomparable to any other female singer on the Jersey music scene. Apologies to any of my female-fronted band friends reading this, but when you give Anthems For Autumn a listen, you’ll understand what I’m talking about.

According to their bio, Anthems For Autumn is a Jersey hard rock band with some electronica flare who call the beaches of Point Pleasant home. Anthems formed back in December 2014, when members of two different local Jersey bands decided to collaborate and use their skills to create a new project. The chemistry just happened to be there immediately and things moved along rather quickly, and within six months, Anthems For Autumn found themselves in the studio recording their debut self-titled three-song EP featuring the songs I mentioned earlier. The band finalized their lineup with singer Brianna Rose, guitarist Jeff Hornlien, bassist Jay Oliver, and drummer Johnny Rox.

All of Anthems For Autumn’s hard work paid off in April 2016, when they played their first show opening for Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist, Gus G, at the Brighton Bar in Long Branch, NJ. The band is currently writing new material for an upcoming full-length debut CD. As they continue to get their “anthems” out there, they will be stopping at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ next Saturday night (6/17). You have to check this gang out! For more info on Anthems For Autumn or to find out where they’re playing next, visit AnthemsForAutumn.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My brothers from Killcode will be returning to Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ next weekend (6/17) as part of Missi Feiertag’s birthday bash. Missi is a promoter in the NYC/North Jersey music scene. Also performing will be Headmotor, Anthems For Autumn, New Day Dawn, Ten Ton Mojo and Empire Fallen. This is expected to be a fun show, plus, how often do you get to see Killcode in Jersey? For more on Killcode, visit Killcode.net.

My bros from Corevalay had a show opening for 12 Stones scheduled for this Friday night (6/9) over at The Stanhope House in Stanhope, NJ. Well, it turns out 12 Stones cancelled out on this show, but the show must go on, and the band Shallow Side has stepped up into the headliner role. Also performing will be Black Lagoon, ELI – The Band and Ryder. For more info on this show, visit Facebook.com/Corevalay.

And finally, I’ve mentioned this for the past few weeks that my band, Rahway, released our brand new CD, Undefeated, last week, and this weekend, we celebrate with a CD Release Party at Crossroads in Garwood, NJ with That Metal Show co-host Don Jamieson hosting the evening with performances by Everything Falls, Common Wealth, the Motörhead tribute band Headmotor, and Rahway performing Undefeated in its entirety. The event is set to be a packed night, so get there early! For more info, visit RahwayBand.com.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember….We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

6/7—September Mourning/Eye of Eternity/Libricide/Strive/Soul Unhinged/Twisting Life—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/9—Shallow Side/Corevalay/Black Lagoon/ELI – The Band/Ryder—The Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

6/10—Dinosaur Eyelids—John and Peter’s, New Hope, PA

6/10—Rahway CD Release Party/Don Jamieson/Common Wealth/Everything Falls/Headmotor—Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

6/12—Brand of Julez/Otep/The Convalescence—Webster Hall, NYC

6/13—Brand of Julez/Otep/The Convalescence—Revolution Music Hall, Amityville, NY

6/14—Brand of Julez/Otep/The Convalescence—The Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

6/15—Inaeona/Pray for Sound—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/17—KILLCODE/Headmotor/Anthems For Autumn/New Day Dawn/Ten Ton Mojo/Empire Fallen—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/17—40 Below Summer/IncognitoTheory—The Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

6/18—Round2Crew/Spencer Sutherland—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/18—Voodoo Terror Tribe/Infinite Spectrum/Legion/Fates Warning—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

6/22—Broken Angels—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/22—New Theory/Sevendust—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

6/23—Dark Sky Choir CD Release Party/Midnite Hellion/HIGH OCTANE/The RIFFS—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

6/23—Frost Metal Coalition/Orbynot/Blue Movie—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/24—NJ Metalfest: BLOOD FEAST/Ashes of Your Enemy/Dead City Crown/Psychoprism/Attacker/Lyken21/MALICIOUS INTENT/Shadow of Demise/Baelfire/Embrace Agony/Metal Life Crisis/DETH KAKTUS—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/24—Scottish Widows/Alive 75: A Tribute to Kiss—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ