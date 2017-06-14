North Jersey Notes: Blood Feast, Billy Monroe, Dark Sky Choir, and More

BLOOD FEAST – Watchung, NJ

One of the bands that my old BlackOcean drummer Bill Cavallo, who now plays in a Philadelphia-based thrash band called Faith Or Fear, turned me onto is a thrash band from Watchung, NJ called Blood Feast, and it just so happened that my bass brother Tom Lorenzo plays bass for them. Back in April, Blood Feast released their first CD in 30 years called The Future State Of Wicked featuring the songs “Last Rites,” “Off With Their Heads” and “The Underling,” which are punch-you-in-the-face fantastic!

According to their bio, Blood Feast was reborn into the metal underground scene with their highly-anticipated third full-length CD, The Future State Of Wicked. All the speed, brutality, and twists ‘n’ turns that Blood Feast is known for are fully intact in this updated and modern production of the band. Joining guitarist Adam Tranquilli in the latest version of the band are singer Chris Natalini and my bass brother, Tom Lorenzo, along with some new blood in drummer Joe Moore and guitarist CJ Scioscia. Blood Feast was formed by Tranquilli back in 1985 as Blood Lust. The band quickly wrote and recorded their now classic four-song demo, The Suicidal Missions. Shortly after this release, the band became a five-piece and was approached by New Renaissance Records to contribute songs to their compilations CDs. This prompted the name change to Blood Feast. New Renaissance offered Blood Feast a record deal leading to the recording of their classic CD, Kill For Pleasure, and a tour with Death Angel. The band broke up shortly after their second CD release in early 1990, but then reunited at the NJ March Metal Meltdown in 1999, but further activity was not to follow. A second reunion began in 2007, but both Lorenzo and Natalini didn’t come on come on board until 2010, just in time for the band’s first appearance at Headbanger’s Open Air Festival in Germany, which they were invited back to in 2013. Blood Feast began retaking their place in the metal ranks in March of 2014, with the addition of guitarist CJ Scioscia and drummer Joe Moore.

Now with a new generation of thrashers and metalheads, Blood Feast’s return with The Future State Of Wicked could not have come at a better time. The past is indeed alive on The Future State Of Wicked, and the days ahead for Blood Feast is looking bright. Blood Feast will be hitting the shores of Clifton at Dinbatz next Saturday night (6/24) for NJ Metalfest also featuring my brothers Ashes Of Your Enemy, Dead City Crown, Psychoprism, Attacker, Lyken21, MALICIOUS INTENT, Shadow Of Demise, Baelfire, Embrace Agony, Metal Life Crisis and DETH KAKTUS. For more info on Blood Feast, visit BloodFeastLegions.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My old buddy Billy Monroe, owner of Screamin’ Ink Tattoo in Fair Lawn and former frontman of the ’80s band Monroe, has come out of retirement from music and has been performing with Billy Monroe and the Soul Survivors at various bars around North Jersey. Next Saturday night (6/24), Billy and crew will be bringing their show to Rise in Lodi, NJ to celebrate the 37th anniversary of the Soap Factory, a defunct popular ’80s rock club in Palisades Park, NJ. For more info on this show, visit RiseNJ.com. Rise is the former Soundgarden and Chicago Night Club.

The Dark Sky Choir guys have released a music video for their song “Like It Or Not” just in time for the release of their self-titled debut CD, which they will be celebrating next Friday night (6/23) with a CD Release Party at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ with special guests Midnite Hellion, HIGH OCTANE and The RIFFS and hosted by the cast of That Metal Show. For more info on Dark Sky Choir and to check out the music video for “Like It Or Not,” visit Facebook.com/DarkSkyChoir.

And finally, some shows you won’t want to miss this weekend starting with the return of my bros Brand Of Julez, who are currently on tour with Otep and The Convalescence, tonight (6/14) at the Stanhope House in Stanhope, NJ. Then on Saturday night (6/17) over at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ, it’s promoter Missi Feiertag’s Birthday Bash featuring my brothers from KILLCODE, Headmotor “The Ultimate Motörhead Tribute,” Anthems For Autumn, New Day Dawn, Ten Ton Mojo, and Empire Fallen. Also happening on Saturday night up at the Stanhope House is 40 Below Summer with Incognito Theory. And on Sunday night (6/18) up at Mexicali Live in Teaneck, NJ, it’s Voodoo Terror Tribe, Infinite Spectrum, Legion and the mighty Fates Warning! For info on any of these shows, visit any of these bands’ Facebook pages. Get out there and support your local music!

