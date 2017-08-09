North Jersey Notes Updates: Rogue Star, Dirty, Incognito Theory and More!

My brother Santino Noir, former frontman from Scarlet Carson, has a new rock band (not hip-hop), but they’re on the West Coast. The name of the new project is Rogue Star and the band released their debut single and music video for the song “Angels Down” a couple of weeks ago, and the song rocks! I really enjoyed as much as I’ve enjoyed all of Santino’s past projects. He told me that this project came about when he and guitarist Peter Strzelecki, from She Said Fire and August Infinity, were scoring the movie Bully, which was produced, directed and written by Santino and his father. The music Santino and Peter were coming up with was so good, they duo decided to take the band live! Santino says he does have more hip-hop on the way and a Scarlet Carson reunion still in the works for this fall. For more on Rogue Star and to check out the “Angels Down” video, visit Facebook.com/WeAreRogueStar.

Speaking of Scarlet Carson, former guitarist “Metal” Matt Runge is playing in a new project called Dirty, a glam-sleaze-rock band out of Oakhurst, NJ. I got to listen to a few songs on the band’s Bandcamp page, DirtyRocknRoll.bandcamp.com, like “Let It Go,” “White Hot,” and “Over the Top,” and you can’t get any more “dirty” than these guys! Check out Matt Runge’s new band, Dirty, at Facebook.com/DIRTYofficialband.

It looks like my bro Dave Incognito and his band Incognito Theory are finally ready to release their new CD, Ashes Divide, next Tuesday, August 15. I guess they didn’t get the memo that CD releases now happen on Fridays, but anyway, check out Ashes Divide! They’ll be on the WRAT all week promoting the new CD culminating with Incognito Theory opening the night at Mexicali Live in Teaneck, NJ next Friday night (8/18) for Danger Danger. “Bang Bang! What’s that sound?” It could be Incognito Theory! For more on Dave and the boys, visit IncognitoTheory.com.

A couple of weekends ago, my band Rahway debuted at a new amazing venue in Easton, PA called One Centre Square, opening for Puddle of Mudd. One of the standouts for the evening was a band I’ve written about a few months ago called Another Day Dawns. I finally got to catch this band live and they are said to be the next big band to come out of the Lehigh Valley area of PA, and I’m starting to believe it. Singer Dakota Sean has an amazing voice and really knows how to command a crowd. He’s the epitome of a true frontman. He actually reminded me a lot of my bro David Marcus, formerly of Audio Empire, wherever he is now. The band sounded great too, and I’d love to see these guys in Jersey eventually. Tonight (8/9), they’re opening for Godsmack at MusikFest in Bethlehem, PA. How cool is that? Only John Kosco and Saint Caine and Dropbox can brag about those honors, locally! For more info on Another Day Dawns, visit AnotherDayDawns.com.

And finally, my boys from Anaka released a brand new music video for their song “Damage” off of their latest CD, The Unwavering. This song rocks! It’s also a little bit more on the lighter end of what we’re used to hearing from NYC’s metalheads, but the hook rocks pretty hard. If you’d like to check out the video for “Damage” and to learn more about Anaka, visit Anaka.net.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember….We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

8/9—Another Day Dawns/Godsmack—MusikFest, Bethlehem, PA

8/11—Gotham—The Headliner Night Club, Neptune, NJ

8/12—Paralysis/Xenophile/Total Waste/Finix—Blackthorn 51, Elmhurst, NY

8/14—Prophets Of Addiction “Unplugged”—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

8/18—Incognito Theory/Danger Danger—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

8/19—Inside Riptide at “Rock the Canal Music Festival”—High Force Canal Park, Wharton, NJ

8/19—FIXER—DROM, NYC

8/19—Ashley Mckinley/Sutton Thomas/Out of Bounds/Triple Addiction—Paul’s Tavern, Lake Como, NJ

8/19—Stabbing Westward/Panzie*–Gramercy Theatre, NYC

8/19—Holy Smoke/Shadowplay/Distorted Sun/Kid Felix—Harper’s Pub, Clementon, NJ

8/19—Surf and Flesh/AMORA/Castors Hollow/Voices In Vain—The Alternative Gallery, Allentown, PA

8/26—Rahway/ Drella/Lethal Affection/Crimshaw/Brand of Julez—Lucky 13 Saloon, Brooklyn, NY

8/26—Ride for Dime Inaugural East Coast Event—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

8/26—ANAKA—Steeplechase Beer Garden, NYC

8/27—Rock Against Dystrophy featuring Ashes Of Your Enemy/Diesel America/Broken Past/Psychoprism/Rock Against Dystrophy All-Stars 2017—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/1—Flatleaver/Over The Mountain—Paul’s Tavern, Lake Como, NJ

9/8—ANAKA/Zakk Sabbath—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

9/15—Jaded Past—Roxy and Duke’s Roadhouse, Dunellen, NJ

9/16—Rahway/Toothless/Defy The Tide/Red Hymns/The Hill You Die On/Behind the Grey/Bear In The Woods—The V Spot, Scranton, PA

9/17—Midnite Hellion/Obituary/Exodus—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ