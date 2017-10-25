North Jersey Notes: Checking In with Voodoo Terror Tribe and More!

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

Huge congrats to my brothers from Voodoo Terror Tribe, who have signed a deal with EMP Label Group, which is owned by Megadeth’s Dave Ellefson and run by A&R Director, Thomas Hazaert. This is amazing news for the VTT camp! The band’s latest CD, The Sun Shining Cold, will be available through soon. Congrats, fellas! For more on Voodoo Terror Tribe, visit VoodooTerrorTribe.com.

The boys from Dead Fish Handshake have released the artwork for their upcoming CD, Devolution. That only means one thing: There’s new Dead Fish Handshake music on the way! After taking a break from the scene, it seems the DFH boys are back in a big way. For more on Dead Fish Handshake and their upcoming new CD, Devolution, visit DeadFishHandshake.com.

My buds from Another Distraction recently released a brand new music video for their song, “Betting On Infinity,” off of their record, Fragments. This song is killer! I love singer Chris Drako’s voice on this track. Catch Another Distraction live at the Clash Bar in Clifton, NJ this weekend for Red Hymn’s EP release show with Hunter Alive, Pralaya and Delta Falling, where you can hear “Betting On Infinity” live! For more on Another Distraction or to watch their music video, visit Facebook.com/AnotherDistractionMusic.

My brother Archie, from Empire Fallen, has a new project called War For The Crown, where he plays bass as opposed to his guitar prowess in Empire Fallen. Archie called War For The Crown a cross between Down and Clutch. So I guess they’re stoner metal? Anyway, the band made their live debut at the old Mexicali Live in Teaneck back in August opening for Bumblefoot, followed up with an appearance at One Centre Square in Easton, Penn. earlier on this month opening for Overkill and Crowbar. War For The Crown recently released their debut EP, A Band-Aid On A Gunshot Wound. The title says it all! For more info on Archie’s new project War For The Crown, visit Facebook.com/WarForTheCrown.

And finally, my bros from Black Water Rising finally drop their new CD, Electrified, this Friday, Nov. 3 with a show the next night at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh, NY with Last In Line, Borgo Pass and Share The Burden to celebrate the CD’s release. Singer Rob Traynor sent me a link to listen to Electrified, and I will tell you this, if you love the Black Water Rising sound, you will love this CD! It’s full of tasty riffs with bad ass melodies and catchy hooks, which is everything we love about Black Water Rising. The songs “Millennial Zombies,” “Higher,” my favorite track “The Answer” and the first single off of the CD “Payback” are all highlights off of this power-packed disc. Pick up Electrified now wherever CDs are sold or downloaded or catch Black Water Rising live soon at a concert venue near you or at Mulcahy’s this weekend with Last In Line featuring the members of Dio with Andrew Freeman on vocals. For more on Black Water Rising, visit BlackWaterRising.com.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

11/2—Whiskey Dick/Sekond Skyn/Flatleaver—The Saint, Asbury Park, NJ

11/2—Broken Angels—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/2—Killcode/Dee Snider—The Wellmont Theater, Montclair, NJ

11/3—Killcode/Dee Snider—The Paramount, Huntington, NY

11/3—Symetria/Sampere—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/4—Last In Line/Black Water Rising/Borgo Pass/Share The Burden—Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall, Wantagh, NY

11/4—Triple Goddess/Black Dawn/Ripped/Zoso—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

11/4—Don Jamieson/Dark After Dawn/Obsidion/Spider Rockets/Dusk—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/4—Killcode/Dee Snider—The Chance, Poughkeepsie, NY

11/4—Red Hymns EP Release Show/Hunter Alive/Another Distraction/Pralaya/Delta Falling—The Clash Bar, Clifton, NJ

11/8—Jersey Campfires Production Presents Anthems For Autumn/Blackout Paul—Debonair Music Hall (formerly Mexicali Live), Teaneck, NJ

11/9—Listener/Levi The Poet/Comrades/Everett/Slojam/Shutter—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/10—Punky Meadows of Angel—Debonair Music Hall (formerly Mexicali Live), Teaneck, NJ

11/10—Ryder/Regalia/Kevin Begorrah Corrigan (Acoustic Set)/Embrace Agony/ElefantKiller/St. Bastard—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/11—Blud Red Roses/Fragile Sky/Lunatic Fringe/The Carnival of Shadows/City In The Clouds/Natural Born Losers/Broken Angels/Immoral Support—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/11—One Hundred Thousand/Chevonne and The Fuzz/Owl Kill/One Time Mountain—Maxwell’s Tavern, Hoboken, NJ

11/12—Angel Vivaldi/Scale The Summit/Andy James/Divinex/Etheria—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/16—Vista/Strive/From The Concrete/Latewaves—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/17—Brookfield EP Release Show/Casual Friday/The Breakout Year/Casanovacaine/When Thieves Are About/Cult Classic—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/18—Borgo Pass/Exist Among/Eternal Black/Leeds Point—Mr. Beerys, Bethpage, NY

11/18—Metal Mike/Lyken21/Orbynot/Fiakra—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/19—Traitors/Sabella/Planetary Alignment/Comb The Desert/Circadian Lapse/Stronger Than Death—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/22—Circuitry/Paralysis/Deer Hollow/Funghoul—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/25—Eyeswan—Krogh’s, Sparta, NJ

11/29—Sun and Flesh/One Hundred Thousand/Swanky Tiger—Knitting Factory, Brooklyn, NY

11/30—The Penthouse/Tura Lura/Economy Flights—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ