IN OUR GLORY – Union, NJ

I’ve mentioned this band a couple of times in past few weeks, but I’ve never featured them and I think they’re fantastic! The name of the band is In Our Glory, and yes, bassist Kevin Miller does work in my office, but that’s neither here nor there. I genuinely really like these guys…and gals! Singer Gina Petro has an amazing voice. She reminds me of Angelina DelCarmen from Charetta, who seems to have become my measuring stick when it comes female-fronted bands in the tri-state area. For me, Angelina and Queen V are tops in this area, but Gina comes really close.

In Our Glory, who formed back in 2010, is both skillful and creative, as they work atmospheric guitars and vocal effects into a backdrop of melodies that stray from your typical rock progressions. Their latest EP, Growing Pains, really exhibits the mix of haunting riffs with Petro’s impressive range. In Our Glory’s unique sound has earned the band recognition like earning them a slot on the Skate and Surf festival in Asbury Park in and the punk monster Vans Warped Tour as well as shows with national acts like Dorothy, The Sick Puppies, Eve 6, just to name a few. Though, they are a rock band with a female singer, they cringe at comparisons to bands like Paramore because they feel it’s unfair since Petro’s singing style is more alternative and a bit darker, with heavier guitars and a more brooding rhythm section. Joining Petro in In Our Glory are guitarists Alex Bond and Brandon Goldenbaum, bassist Kevin Miller, and drummer Jordyn Zubyk.

In Our Glory’s single “Cheap Shot,” off of Growing Pains, is a great example of what to expect from In Our Glory. Some other standouts for me, off of Growing Pains were “Ace of Spades,” “Elapse” and “Black Magic.” In Our Glory isn’t writing radio rock, but they still have both feet on the ground, musically. Petro is electric as the band’s frontwoman, but the key is having talented musicians behind her. It’s an explosive combination. After taking two years off, In Our Glory is back and ready to take the music scene by storm. For more info on In Our Glory, visit Facebook.com/InOurGlory.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

I haven’t written about these guys in a hot minute, but I have much love for them. I’m talking about Robots and Monsters. I just read that they will be taking part of a Classic vs. Classic compilation CD, where all of the bands on the CD release a cover song of their choice. A couple of weeks ago, Robots and Monsters released a clip of their version of “Rather Be Dead” from Swedish punk rockers, Refused. The clip sounded awesome! I can’t wait to hear the whole song. For more on Robots and Monsters, visit Facebook.com/RobotsandMonstersBand.

Coming to the Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ on Apr. 8, the reunion of Punky Meadows and Frank Dimino from the legendary Angel. For you youngsters out there, Angel was discovered by Gene Simmons from KISS, and was later signed to the same label as KISS, Casablanca Records. Angel has a huge cult following, and Punky’s solo band currently houses many Jersey musicians like drummer Bob Pantella and guitarist Danny Farrow Anniello. To see Punky and Frank on stage together again will be something else and something you won’t want to miss! For more info on this show, visit Facebook.com/Punky-Meadows.

And finally, just a reminder, this Saturday night (2/3), my brother Johnny “Fatts” Fattaruso, formerly of Black Water Rising will be performing with his new project The Pain Method, featuring Rob Moschetti from Pro-Pain, M.O.D. and Generation Kill, at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ. I’m hearing some amazing things about The Pain Method, so I’m pretty curious about this band myself. For more info on The Pain Method and this show, visit Facebook.com/ThePainMethod.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

2/2—Uncle Einar/Generation Underground/Molten/Mind Hazard—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/2—Dead Fish Handshake (acoustic)—Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

2/3— Christine Martucci and The Band Of Love/9Minutes2Seven—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

2/3—The Pain Method/Funghoul/Uprise Shadow/Vision Serpent—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/3—Incognito Theory/Leaving a Legacy—The Trocadero, Philadelphia, PA

2/3—Ace Frehley—Bergen PAC, Englewood, NJ

2/9—Spitphyre/Michael Golden and The Outsiders/IdleWave/Sexy Heroes/The Angry Pirates—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/10—Barren/Answer Infinity/Arc’d Angel/incolor/Under Blood Red Skies—Roxy and Dukes Roadhouse, Dunellen, NJ

2/10—Schism (Tool Tribute)/Corevalay/Atomic Minds/Dead End/Alden—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/11—In Our Glory/The Vaughns/Glume/Locals Only/Send Request/latewaves—Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

2/11—Trapped Under Ice and No Warning/Wisdom in Chains/Vein/Combust—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

2/17—Harley Cro-Mags Flanagan/Riverside Odds/Rest Assured/Dumpweed/Jack and the Me Offs—Dingbatz,

Clifton, NJ

2/21—Doyle/Deadtide/After The Burn/War For The Crown—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

3/2—Jaded Past—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

3/9—Rahway/Black Water Rising/Dead Fish Handshake/Among Us—Dingnbatz, Clifton, NJ