I received an email from my bud, Joe Chick, who plays bass for Souls of Rebellion, asking me to check out his band. Joe’s an avid reader of The Aquarian and has been following my bands since I played with Mean Venus. Needless to say, I owed it to Joe to check out his band, and was pleasantly surprised by the songwriting. These guys were not terrible at all! I listened to a few tracks on the band’s Reverbnation page, and I felt the bass playing and guitar riffs on songs like “Red Baron,” “One Nation” and “Don’t Say It, Just Do It” were pretty impressive. I would definitely like to hear and see more of Souls of Rebellion in 2018.

According to their bio, Souls of Rebellion formed in August 2014 when singer and guitarist, Dan Chrzan, approached bassist Joe, who happened to be in front of Disturbed singer, David Draiman. Dan had been toying with the idea for his new band for quite some time. Dan and Joe finally agreed to collaborate and even played some high-profile shows with two other musicians at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly, opening for The Philadelphia Flyers and then again at Raceway Park in Englishtown, NJ. The band has also befriended comedian Don Jamieson from That Metal Show, who recently introduced them before their performance at The Brighton Bar in Long Branch. Souls of Rebellion even got a chance to perform live on TV when they performed on WBRE NBC Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for their Fourth of July Special. Souls of Rebellion also recently opened for Heavy Metal legend Ross the Boss from Manowar. Rounding out this power trio is drummer, Steve Sabo.

Souls of Rebellion will be heading into Trax East in South River to record their next EP, Patriotic Rock, this month with my brother with Tim McMurtie from Trip Squad Production, MOD, Rhythm Trip, and Eric Rachel producing the disc. The band was recently invited to perform at Arm and Hammer Stadium before a Trenton Thunder’s minor league game this spring. Now, that’s a pretty cool gig since that’s the Yankees’ farm system. They are also scheduled to play a “Music for the Troops” event at the Meadowlands Racetrack in June. For more info on Souls of Rebellion, visit Reverbnation.com/SoulsofRebellion.

My bud, P.J. Farley — yes, that P.J. Farley — bass player from Trixter, Ra, his solo band, and just about every cover band in Jersey. Well, P.J. just announced that he will be playing bass for comedian Jim Breuer at his residency in The Paramount Theater in Huntington, NY, which kicks off next Saturday night (2/17) and runs once a month for three months after that. On drums will be an old high school chum of mine, Eric See, who used to play with the local favorites Hello Eden. For more info on the Breuer residency, visit OfficialJimBreuer.com.

After two years off, the boys from Ronin will be making their long-awaited return to the stage on Mar. 24 at Starland Ballroom as guests of Pop Evil with Black Map and Palaye Royale. The boys from Ronin have been pretty quiet working on other projects, so it will be great to see them on stage again. For more info and discounted tickets for this show, visit RoninTickets.com.

And finally, my brothers from Resurge will be opening for the mighty Lynch Mob, featuring George Lynch from the ‘80s band Dokken, on St. Patrick’s Day, Mar. 17 at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ. Also performing that night are my brothers from War for the Crown and Incongnito Theory. For the Resurge guys this is a huge show, especially for bassist Roy Brunston, who is a longtime fan of Lynch Mob. For more info on Resurge and discounted tickets for this show, visit Facebook.com/RESURGEmusic.

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

