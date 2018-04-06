The East Coast may still be suffering from winter temperatures, but Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa are already bringing on the summer heat with the release of their collaboration, “One Kiss,” because this track is actual fire.

The “New Rules” singer’s alluring vocals are as striking as ever, as she seductively declares, “One kiss is all it takes/ Falling in love with me/ Possibilities/ I look like all you need.” Harris’ contributions are equally unmatchable, as a pulsing ’90s dance beat, laced with keys and brass, carry her vocals along. Hopefully another collab with this duo is already set for the future.

“One Kiss” is one seemingly effortless good time that’s sure to carry into summer. Hear the track for yourself below.