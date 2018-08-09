Celebrating a music genre that might sometimes get lost within the sea of Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi fans in the area comes the Jersey Fresh Graffiti Jam, an event held in Trenton that is all-day, all-ages, and all-inclusive. The event is taking the four main components of hip-hop and putting them all in one place for people to explore and enjoy: DJing, MCing, graffiti art, and breakdancing. These four elements make up the culture and genre that is hip-hop, making it a celebration of its roots and the love people have had for it for decades. With over a dozen musical performances, tons of food vendors, and over 50 graffiti artists, what will be seen is an expression and an appreciation that will surely bring the community together. The TerraCycle HQ in Trenton is hosting the über fun, eclectic urban arts event this Saturday, August 11 from noon until 7 p.m.