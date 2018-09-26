THESE WOLVES—Saddle Brook, NJ

This week, I found a band from my hometown of Saddle Brook, NJ, and I think they’re fantastic! The name of the band is These Wolves, and I had no idea they were from my old stomping grounds. After giving their songs “Enough is Enough”, “Dead to Me” and their latest single “Beautifully Miserable” a quick listen, I became an instant fan. They reminded me of Seether meets Chevelle. Singer Darren Fisher is the leader of this band and his vocals are simply fantastic on these tracks. I’m still scratching my head as to how I have not heard about this band in my own hometown.

These Wolves is a band and music project based out of my hometown of Saddle Brook. Singer and guitarist, Darren Fisher discovered that music was his passion at ripe old age of 8, and since then, songwriting has been his beast. Darren wrote music and played in bands, sharing stages with the likes of Paramore, Bring Me The Horizon, Ill Nino, OTEP, Jimmy Eat World, and Story of the Year, before forming These Wolves in 2016. These Wolves is a pseudonym Darren uses for the music he writes, a collection of songs influenced by the hard rock and grunge movement of the ‘90s and ‘00s, woven in with pop and indie influences. Darren recorded at Steak and Eggs Studios in Westwood, NJ, with producer Steve Kellner from the band Roderick and Van Atta High. Darren has also been playing acoustic shows for listeners to experience the raw and intimate versions of the music he released.

These Wolves released “Enough Is Enough” earlier this year, “Dead to Me” in late 2017, and recently “Beautifully Miserable.” Each track is brilliantly well-crafted, well-produced and loaded with intensity, melody, grit, and a genuine passion. You would think that These Wolves was a grunge band from the ‘90s with the emotion they put into these songs. My Saddle Brook brethren, Darren Fisher and his band These Wolves will be playing Jersey Campfires’ Campstock at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ on October 13, if you’d like to check them out live. For more info on These Wolves or to give them a listen, visit TheseWolves.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My bud, Tommy London is filming a brand-new music video for his song “Make You Love Me.” The video will be produced by Panzie* frontman Jasin Cadic. Tommy will be filming scenes for this video in the middle of Times Square in NYC on October 8. According to his Facebook post, Tommy is urging fans and friends to “mark your calendars and come be a part of the shoot!” For more on Tommy London, visit TommyLondon.com.

My BFF, Roy Brunston, bassist from the band Resurge, has his hands on a new side project with singer/songwriter named Rory D’Lasnow, who is actually performing his first solo gig in quite a while over at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ on October 10. Roy says he’s pretty excited about his collaborations with Rory. I’m excited to hear it too! For the latest on Resurge, visit Facebook.com/RESURGEmusic. For more on Rory D’Lasnow, visit Facebook.com/RoryDLasnowMusic.

And finally, I wanted to tell you about this great rehearsal studio in Old Bridge, NJ that my band Rahway has been rehearsing at for the last couple of months. It’s called Decibel Rehearsal Studios, and it’s run by the totally awesome Dave Wooley. I was looking for a nice halfway point for me to jam with my guys and Old Bridge was the spot. Decibel is well-equipped with top-of-the-line gear and it’s immaculate. Dave used to have another studio with the same name in Eatontown, but closed it recently to focus on the Old Bridge location. Check Decibel out now at DBsstudios.com.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

9/27—Lita Ford/Killcode/Steve Bello/Brake Brothers Band—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

9/28—Harley Flanagan—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

9/28—Metal Mike/Attacker/Orbynot/The Upside Down—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/29—Morningside Lane—Connolly’s, NYC

9/29—Jersey Campfire Productions Presents: Melia/Reality Suite/Under Blood Red Skies—Roxy and Dukes Roadhouse, Dunellen, NJ

9/29—Roughhouse (formerly TEEZE)/Corners of Santuary—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/29—Midnite Hellion “Rock 2 Adopt 7” – Popcorn Park Animal Refuge, Forked River, NJ

10/6—Jake Tavill/Brianna Musco—Arlene’s Grocery, NYC

10/6—KIX/Rahway—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

10/6—Corey Glover (The Voice of Living Colour)/The Blackfires/Fragile Sky/Sunday Brave—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

10/6—Metal Life Crisis—Jackson Moose Lodge, Jackson, NJ

10/10—Rory D’Lasnow—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

10/12—Lane Six Presents: House of Lords/Spider Rockets/Forgotten Oath/The Bailey Project/Frontline—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

10/12—Buckcherry/Brand of Julez/Ronin—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

10/13—Jersey Campfires Presents: Campstock 2018 featuring Orbynot/Another Distraction/Drifting Figures/THESE WOLVES/Under Blood Red Skies/Steel Spade Syndicate/Fuzzy Coleman/Last Martyr—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

10/13—Negative Sky/Pychoprism/Dissentience/Scars of Envy/Aurin/Jaws NJ/Human Decline—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

10/19—Lane Six Presents: Zebra—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

10/20—Rahway/Puddle of Mudd—One Centre Square, Easton, PA

10/21—Jaded Past—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

10/21—Dead Fish Handshake/Stabbing Westward—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

10/24—Tantric/Wayland/Paralandra/Talia—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

10/26—Big Redd Memorial Show featuring Sygnal To Noise/Out Of Bounds/Uni V. Sol/Ropetree/Sekond Skyn—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ