As I was looking for a band from North Jersey to feature this week and came across these young chaps from Glen Rock who call themselves Old Currents. I thought I might have written about these guys before, but after some research it seems that I have never written about them. I thought their music was pretty good! After listening to a few songs off of their latest CD, Three Chords and The Truth,like “Maria and the Sad Songs,” “Music City Blues,” “Pressure and Time” and “Outlaws and Thieves,” I couldn’t stop thinking about the Mighty Mighty Bosstones. They had this fun sound with a commercial punk feel to them.

There’s not an actual genre that can define the sound of Old Currents. There are equal parts of rock, punk and folk with a touch of pop-punk, which creates quite the sonic range packaged in an unmistakably New Jersey garage band sound. Singer and guitarist Jake Novak, singer and guitarist Joe Bernechea, bassist and harmonica player Joe Sozzo, and drummer Greg Winsper put their own twist on modern rock by employing an old-time country approach to the music. If you ask the guys from Old Currents, Harlan Howard’s famous “three chords and the truth” quote doesn’t just apply to Nashville anymore. It can apply to songwriting in Jersey now! Just pair up anthemic instrumentals with brutally honest lyrics and suddenly you have a song from Old Currents.

Old Currents don’t “currently” have any shows listed yet for 2019, but they did perform shows sporadically in 2018. I can guess that we will be seeing more of Old Currents in the new year with some new music, or maybe they’ll just continue to promote what they already have out there. Regardless, Old Currents does sound like a fun band to check out live if you love that commercial pop punk stuff, you will love these guys from Old Currents. For more info on Old Currents or to hear what they sound like, visit OldCurrents.com.

My brothers from BoundAlive recently released their latest single “Can Never Tell” along with a new music video for the song, which as always, is brutal and ass-kicking. “Can Never Tell” is currently available for free download through the BoundAlive website. The boys are also in the process of dropping a few more surprises in 2019, as they’re working in the studio finishing up the next few singles they plan on releasing in the new year. For more on BoundAlive, visit BoundAlive.com.

Congrats to the boys from Out of Bounds. They were recently selected to perform at this year’s Roarin’ Thunder Rock Festout in Kansas in May. The Out of Bounds guys plan on being busy in the new year, so keep an eye on them. For more info on Out of Bounds, visit OutofBoundsRocks.com.

And finally, my buds from New Day Dawnwill be kicking 2019 off with a bang. They will be sharing the stage with Saving Abelonce again up at the Stanhope House in Stanhope, N.J. on Jan. 10. The two bands have shared the stage a number of times together in the past, so they’re no strangers to each other. Also on the bill Jan. 10 will be Triple Addiction, BLUD RED ROSESand my brothers from Corevalay. New Day Dawn, head honcho, Dawn Botti says that the band’s new CD will also be available for sale at this show. For more info or discounted tickets from New Day Dawn, visit Facebook.com/NewDayDawn.

