The Ally Coalition’s Fifth Annual Talent Show

The Town Hall

Dec. 5, 2018

Music artists Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Regina Spektor, Mitski, Rostam, Hayley Kiyoko, Bleachers and Andrew Dost, along with comedians Jacqueline Novak, Sasheer Zamata and last-minute addition Chris Laker, donated their time and talents for the Ally Coalition’s Fifth Annual Talent Show, held at the Town Hall in New York City on Dec. 5, 2018.

While most of the performers were announced in advance, Taylor Swift was a surprise guest. Hayley Kiyoko, singer and LGBT advocate, sang a few songs and then started speaking cryptically about an entertainer that she recently met. Some fans started piecing together the clues and rushed the stage in anticipation. Kiyoko finally introduced Swift, who came on stage with an acoustic guitar to sing “Delicate” from her Reputationalbum. Swift was accompanied by Kiyoko and Kiyoko’s band.

“It’s so great to be at this incredible show,” Swift told the audience. “Hayley is killing it,” she added. “Her family’s in the audience, so Hayley’s killing it, right?”

Lana Del Rey came on stage shortly after Swift’s performance, autographed a few items for fans who ran to the stage, and then jokingly thanked Swift for opening for her. Accompanied by her producer, Jack Antonoff, on piano and acoustic guitar, Del Ray sang songs from a forthcoming Antonoff-produced album, echoing their duets in October at an Apple press event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Del Rey sang the already-released “Venice Bitch.” She also introduced one of the new songs as a country song that she and Antonoff composed, “just for fun.”

Rostam, aka as Rostam Batmanglij, formerly of Vampire Weekend, covered Van Morrison‘s “Astral Weeks.” Andrew Dost of fun. covered the Lovin’ Spoonful‘s “Darling, Be Home Soon.”

Jack Antonoff, also of fun., who performed as Bleachers, and his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, who served as host of the fund-raising event, founded the Ally Coalition in 2013 as an avenue for entertainment figures to better the lives of LGBTQ youth. The Fifth Annual Talent Show helped raise $200,000 for two not-for-profit agencies serving homeless LGBTQ youth, New Alternatives in New York City and the Ruth Ellis Center in Detroit.

Selected Setlists:

Bleachers

“Goodmorning” “I Miss Those Days” “Just Like You” (Unreleased Song)

Regina Spektor

“Ballad of a Politician” “Après Moi” “My Man”

Mitski

“I Will” “A Burning Hill” “My Body’s Made of Crushed Little Stars” “Class of 2013”

Taylor Swift with Hayley Kiyoko

“Delicate”

Lana Del Rey