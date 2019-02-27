DARK BEAUTY–Englewood, NJ

I saw the band Dark Beauty was opening for the Three Tremors at Dingbatz in Clifton this Sunday night, March 3. I’d never heard of them, so I was a bit curious to check them out since they’re from Englewood. I have to admit that I was pleasantly impressed. Singer Liz Tapia’s voice is absolutely amazing! Dark Beauty is a bit too goth for my personal taste, but I respect the music. Liz’s voice steals the show for me on songs such as “Dark Lullaby,” “Fallen,” “Wicked Dollhouse,” and “Wrong Side of Heaven” off of the band’s latest album, Fall From Grace.

After a triumphant performance at ProgStock in Rahway, Dark Beauty found themselves ready to complete their second LP and take the concert world by storm! Dark Beauty combines elements of hard rock, prog rock, and opera to tell the dark, rich stories that could only come from Tapia’s mind. The band was formed as a project to record a three-album cycle telling the tale of “The Dark Angel”—her fall and hopeful redemption. Liz is a soprano, with a smooth, warm, and versatile voice that adds a plethora of textures to the epic music she writes. She draws influences from Renaissance singer Annie Haslam, Heart’s Ann Wilson, and Albanian opera singer Inva Mula. Liz’s background in acting, film, and musical theater molded her into the performer she is today. Guitarist Bryan Zeigler is a founding member of Dark Beauty and co-songwriter. He’s been playing guitar for 30 years in mostly progressive, sometimes humorous, usually original bands. Keyboardist Katie Pachnos is also a classically trained electric harpist who has toured with progressive metal bands like Fates Warning and Infinite Spectrum, while performing as a guest instrumentalist for multiple NYC-based prog and metal acts. Bassist Mike Diamantopoulos and drummer Greg Schwab have been playing together since 1992. Mike is a veteran of the New York City music scene. He’s played with numerous rock and progressive groups including Canvas Radio, Visualist, and 3rdKind. Greg is a self-taught drummer influenced by bands like Slayer, Metallica, Rush, and Megadeth.

Dark Beauty recently released a brand-new single while they continue work on their latest opus. The single is called “Spirits of a Dead Earth,” which the band also released a video for. For more info on Dark Beauty and to find out when their next album drops, visit DarkBeautyMusic.com.

Things are starting to heat up with this Scarlet Carson reunion! A few weeks ago, they posted something about finishing up their first recordings in seven years. Then, the boys released a teaser clip on Facebook! I can’t wait to hear their new song after hearing this teaser. I’m also hearing rumblings about a Scarlet Carson show happening sometime this summer, but I’ll keep you posted about that. For more on Scarlet Carson, visit their Facebook page…. Tattoo Tony and his band Broken Past have released a brand-new EP called Time For Change, which they released with a killer performance at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville a couple of weeks ago with Dark Sky Choir. Time For Change is only available on the band’s website for now, but they plan on distributing it globally soon. For more on Tattoo Tony and Broken Past, visit BrokenPastNJ.com…. And, finally, there is a huge show for my brothers from BoundAlive happening Feb. 27 at the Starland Ballroom. They’ll be opening for In Flames, All That Remains, and All Hail The Yeti, and it looks like they will be the only locals on this show. They even got a video shout-out on Facebook from Jose Mangin of Sirius XM’s Liquid Metal. For discounted tickets for this show, if there are any left, or for more info on BoundAlive, visit BoundAlive.com.

