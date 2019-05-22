BLUE VERVAIN – Fort Lee, NJ

Jon Khan, formerly of the band Morningside Lane, has a new project that he’s fronting called Blue Vervain. Jon sent me the link to the band’s debut album Wounds, which gets released on September 6, but the band will be releasing their first single “Cycle” on 5/24. I love it! It’s moody and reminds me of a soundtrack I would hear in Pinkberry or H&M. The songs “Cycle,” “Kelsey,” “All On My Own,” and the title track really pull you in and make you want to put a set of headphones on to enjoy!

Blue Vervain is an indie mood-rock band from Fort Lee, NJ, and was formed by lead vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter Jon Khan in the summer of 2018, originally as a solo project. Once Jon decided to turn his solo project into Blue Vervain, he added bassist James Pawson, keyboardist Nikki Marroccoli, and drummer Ori Yekutiel. Blue Vervain officially formed in October 2018. So, what the hell is Blue Vervain anyway? Apparently, it’s a flower that is used as an alternate remedy for anxiety and depression. One of the main influences behind the band’s name is that the songs would act as an alternate remedy to those struggling with their own mental health. Wow! So, Blue Vervain’s music has many uses. They play really cool music and they are a cure for mental health. That is pretty groundbreaking.

Blue Vervain has just wrapped up recording their debut album Wounds at Strange Weather Studios in Brooklyn, NY, and had it mastered by Ryan Smith at Sterling Sound in Nashville, TN. The record is being released by Mint 400 Records this September, but you can except to see Blue Vervain playing around the North Jersey music scene a lot this summer as they begin to promote the hell out of Wounds. You have to check these guys out. Trust me, you will want to! Find them at Facebook.com/BlueVervainNJ.

Dave Incognito from Incognito Theory recently reached out to update me on the band named after a theory about him. Dave told me that the band wrapped up tracking their new six song EP at Coffee Haus Studios in Freehold. The EP is going to be called Whiskey Fueled and will consist of five brand new songs and a cover song. We can look out for Whiskey Fueled sometime in the late summer. Dave also warned me about a festival called Unity Fest in July. He didn’t tell me where, but it will feature some of your favorite local bands like Orbynot, Love’s Overrated, Madness at Midnight, Ryder, Midnite Hellion, Dirty Black 7, Behind the Bullet, Out of Bounds, and Pierced. For more on Incognito Theory, visit IncognitoTheory.com…. My boys from Know Your Enemy have a new album out called Root of All Evil, which is available wherever music is sold and can be streamed on Spotify. They also have a brand new music video out for their song “Sway.” I really dig this song a lot! The hook sucks you in. You have to check out “Sway” on YouTube and download Root of All Evil as soon as you can. For more on Know Your Enemy, visit EnemyBand.com…. And finally, don’t miss my brother, Rickeroo Dunn and his new band The Infection, on 5/22 at the Stanhope House in Stanhope, NJ with my buds Arc’d Angel, Velvet Rose, Triple Addiction, and Tantric! Get to the Stanhope House if you’re not reading this from there to begin with. For more on The Infection, visit GetTheInfection.com.

If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you're performing next!





5/22—Arc’d Angel/Tantric/ Velvet Rose/Triple Addiction/The Infection—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

5/23—Flotsam and Jetsam/Dead By Wednesday/Attacker/Midnite Hellion/Fiakra/Deth Kaktus—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

5/24—D.R.I./Marcazo Band/The Donner Party/Deathrash/Enrage—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

5/25—Green Knuckle Material/Jean Pool/Tula Vera/Olive and The Pitz/Danny Evans—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

5/25—Hallow Point/Sinking Monroe/One of the Last/Tandav—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

5/28—TRAPT/Corevalay/Impavid/Among Us—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

5/30—Vicious Rumors/Voodoo Terror Tribe/Blud Red Roses—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

5/31—Ape Fight—Ruba Club, Philadelphia, PA

5/31—The Witch Kings/Night Gallery/Dark Reverence/Waking Dream—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/1—Empire On Fire/Arc’d Angel/Makes My Blood Dance/Rebels United/Mindrazer/Lucidity—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/2—Texas Hippie Coalition/Dirty Black 7/Zero/Chaotic Realm—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/11—Jernee Mill/Hinder—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

6/13—Warrior Soul—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

6/13—Damn Glad—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

6/14—See Plus—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

6/22—NJ Metalfest 5 feat. Metal Mike from Halford/Lyken21/DETH KAKTUS/Pierced/Korotory/FULL SCALE RIOT/Prey Upon/Dead City Crown/Our Dying World/Know Your Enemy/Me With Creeps—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ