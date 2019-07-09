SONIC BLUME – Asbury Park, NJ

This week, I found an interesting band online that is not really my cup of tea, but after listening to a few songs on the band’s Spotify page, I couldn’t stop listening to them. The name of the band is Sonic Blume, and after listening to their latest singles, “Aubrey,” a cover of New Order’s “Bizarre Love Triangle,” and their 2018 release Beach Karma, I couldn’t stop feeling like I was in H&M or Old Navy, or a department store like that where Sonic Blume’s songs make for a great soundtrack. As I was listening to these songs, my wife made a comment that these guys reminded her of The Cure or Morrissey meets music for a spa, but it was addicting.

Sonic Blume, based out of Asbury Park, NJ, is an indie band with a dream pop-shoegaze blend of sound, best described as “dreamy” with jangly, upbeat guitar melodies. Sonic Blume formed back in December 2015 when a bunch of teenage friends, singer, guitarist and synth player Max Connery, guitarist Chase Landgrebe, bassist Andrew Phelan, and drummer Danny Murray, discovered a mutual interest in indie bands like Tame Impala, MGMT, The Smiths, Joy Division, and My Bloody Valentine. Since forming, Sonic Blume has performed at major local venues including Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ opening for Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo’s band Work in Progress, Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park with Tor Miller, Rutgers University, the Stone Pony in Asbury Park opening for The Revivalists and White Denim, the Brighton Bar in Long Branch, NJ and House of Independents, also in Asbury Park. In November 2017, Sonic Blume released their self-titled debut EP to rave reviews by local media. Most recently, Sonic Blume received their biggest honor yet when they opened the Asbury Park Music Awards Show in 2018 at the Stone Pony, where they were also awarded the Asbury Music Award for Top Young Band (Under 21) and nominated in two other non-age restricted categories for Song of the Year with “First Nite” and Best Local Album Release with their self-titled EP.

Sonic Blume recorded and released Beach Karma at Lakehouse Recording Studios in Asbury Park, NJ with producer Erik Kase Romero, who is known for his work with Lorde, Front Bottoms, Deal Casino, and Gaslight Anthem, and celebrated the EP with a release show at Asbury Lanes. Rock or no rock, I’m just ecstatic to see teenage kids putting out original music, and that is exciting! For more info on Sonic Blume, visit SonicBlume.com.

NJN UPDATES

I mentioned this a few weeks ago, but it’s worth the mention again. My bro, Chino Marin, has finally released his latest single, “The Fires We Made,” which will be on his upcoming Dark Was The Day EP. The EP was produced by 3 Days Hollow singer Jose Urquiza and Sevendust singer Morgan Rose. For those of you who have no idea who Chino Marin is, he was the lead singer for Life Without Warning, Statik Silence, and Ronin. For more on Chino, visit Facebook.com/IAmChinoMarin…. NYC’s Kore Rozzik recently finished up their tour opening for Nita Strauss, Alice Cooper’s lead axe slinger, and a video has surfaced on YouTube of Kore actually joining Nita and her band on stage in Dallas for the Alice Cooper classic “Eighteen.” That had to be cool as hell! You can check the video out on YouTube. For more on Kore Rozzik, visit KoreRozzik.com…. And finally, my brother and producer, Mike Orlando from Adrenaline Mob and Sonic Stomp, will be teaming up with Living Colour singer Corey Glover for a one-off performance at the Iridium in NYC on September 9. Mike will be performing songs off of his new Sonic Stomp Live DVD, as well as other favorite songs of he and Corey. Mike just returned from an amazing performance in Moscow with the band Noturnall. Corey is getting ready to unleash his latest project, Disciples of Verity—featuring my bass bro and fellow lover of unicorns—George Pond from Negative Sky, and Corey Pierce from God Forbid! I’m so excited to hear more from this project. For more info on this Mike Orlando and Corey Glover show, visit Facebook.

