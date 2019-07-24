TIME MARCHES ON – Asbury Park, NJ

When I hear the phrase “time marches on,” Metallica’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls” comes to mind. Out of Asbury Park, NJ comes a young alternative rock band, who might change my way of thinking. Their name is Time Marches On and I gave a few of their songs on Spotify a listen, including their latest single, “Lady Killer,” and “Go!” These songs weren’t bad. I mean, they’re a little bit more pop than alt-rock if you ask me, but the musicianship is infectious. Singer Sasha Alexander has a set of pipes on her… and her guitar work is nothing to sneer at either.

Time Marches On formed as Sonic Sister back in 2008 when the Alexander siblings decided to put a band together. They became Time Marches On after their younger brother, Nico, joined the band as their drummer. Their baby band years were filled with music lessons and a tour of Boys and Girls Clubs. Today, Time Marches On is more than just your typical alt-funk rock band. Don’t let their youth fool you, because their musicianship can put some local music vets to shame. They are living proof that raw talent, ambition, and honesty can still prevail in today’s music industry – which could explain the fan attraction they’ve been receiving and their blossoming career. By aligning their unwavering dedication to the do-it-yourself work ethic and their signature sound, Sasha, Nico, keyboardist and singer Farrah Alexander, and bassist Jerry Franklin are helping to define the landscape of today’s indie-rock music scene. With a range of influences from the seventies to present day, ultra-modern rock, their mix of unashamed rock riffs, lush synths, and funky bass supports Sasha and Farrah’s energetic vocals and infectious delivery.

In 2013, Time Marches On became a YouTube sensation with a set of fifteen cover songs uploaded, including an uplifting rendition of Squeeze’s “Pulling Muscles From the Shell.” The siblings recently released a new single called “The Circle,” which falls in line with everything they’ve been putting out. Musically, these kids have something, and I hope someone has the ear to pay attention. To find out where Time Marches On plays next or for more info on them, visit TMObmusic.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My old pals from Cashmier have reunited with their former singer, Vince Albano, to open for Extreme at Starland Ballroom in Sayerville, NJ on August 23. I have to be honest, I had no idea that Vince was out of the band or that Cashmier were even still performing, but after taking a look at their Facebook page, it looks like former Rahway singer Steve Visconti was Vince’s replacement. Well, at any rate, Vince Albano is back with Cashmier and they are opening for Extreme. For discounted tickets and more info on them, visit Facebook.com/CashmierNY. Another band who has reunited for the greater good of the Jersey rock scene, and are also sharing the stage with Extreme and Cashmier on August 23, are my brothers from TRIMM. Half of the band, singer Gerard DiNola and guitarist Adrian Freyre, were my bandmates in the short-lived Sik Twizted Smile. Since Adrian escaped from One With Machine, he’s been tearing it up again with his old bandmates in TRIMM. They also recently performed at a Don Jamieson barbecue at Brighton Bar in Long Branch, NJ. It’s great to see these guys back on the horse. For discounted tickets to see TRIMM with Extreme or for more info on TRIMM, visit Facebook.com/TrimmNJ. And finally, my buds from Honor Among Thieves (out of NYC) have a new six-song EP out called Get What You Deserve, which can be downloaded wherever you download your music these days. You can catch Honor Among Thieves playing songs from Get What You Deserve on 7/27 with Collado, Mallek, and Precious Bones at The Harp and Bard in Clifton, NJ. For more info on Honor Among Thieves, visit HonorAmongThievesNYC.com.

