This week, I came across a pretty heavy band out of Staten Island who call themselves All In Moment. I had no idea that Staten Island could produce hard and heavy music like this. I thought they were only good for pizza, bagels, and The Impractical Jokers. After seeing All In Moment listed on a show at Dingbatz in Clifton with my bud, Don Jamieson, I was a bit curious and gave their self-titled album a quick listen and it was riff-tastic! Songs like “Oblivion,” “Haunt Me,” “From Chaos Come Clarity,” and my favorite track, “For You,” are where singer Chris Scott’s vocals really shine. All In Moment is a great addition to the refreshed local music scene.

All In Moment is a hard rock and hybrid metal band who formed in 2016 when Scott and guitarist Dave Cohen met in high school and later joined the same fraternity in college,where they met drummer Dan Luczak. After a falling out with their original bass player, Luke Lewis was quickly recruited and filled in the role better than anyone had ever expected. While each member was working full-time jobs, they spent the majority of their free time writing and recording original music that can be found on all major platforms and YouTube pages. Since forming, they’ve been playing around the tri-state area at numerous venues like Lucky 13 in Brooklyn, Blackthorne 51 in Elmhurst, NY, The Kingsland in Brooklyn, Mother Pug’s Saloon in Staten Island, Revolution Music Hall in Amityville, NY, Connollys Pub in Times Square, and Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ.

Back in June 2019, All In Moment released their self-titled debut record featuring the songs I mentioned earlier. The record is available wherever music can be downloaded. All In Moment has spent most of the summer promoting the release. For more information on All In Moment, or to find out when they are playing next, visit Facebook.com/AllInMomentband.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

In some strange turn of events, my brother John Mosco, the head honcho of Sixty Miles Down, is playing drums for Incognito Theory. Um, what? Yes, it’s true! John actually started out on drums before he put together 60MD, so this is no surprise to find him behind the kit again. John’s first show on the throne for Incognito Theory will be on Friday, September 13 at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ, with my brother Don Jamieson. John assured me that Sixty Miles Down is not done and that they are on course to move full steam ahead! For more on Sixty Miles Down, visit 60MD.com and for more on Incognito Theory, visit Facebook.com/IncognitoTheory…. My buds from Aurin released their new music video for their single “Brother” off the band’s upcoming new album, Serotonin. The video stars my bud Tim Martinez and tackles the topic of suicide and the impact it has on all involved. Serotonin drops September 13 and Aurin will be celebrating with an album release party at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ on September 14, where the band will raffle off prizes to help raise money for The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. For more info on Aurin’s new record and music video, visit AurinBand.com…. And finally, speaking of September 13 and Debonair Music Hall, my band Rahway, we will be sharing the stage with Drowning Pool. Let the bodies hit the floor! This is a pretty big show to put into Debonair and is anticipated to sell out. Also performing will be my bros from War For The Crown. For discounted tickets, visit RahwayBand.com.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember….We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.