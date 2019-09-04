CONCRETE DREAM – Hoboken, NJ

I wrote about these guys back in April 2018, but I never gave them a proper feature. The name of the band is Concrete Dream and they recently released their self-titled record this past June featuring the songs “Catch-22,” “Relationshit,” “Obey,” and “Pit Trap” featuring Hyro the Hero. Just when you thought rap-rock was dead, here comes the hip-hop screaming from the depths of North Jersey!

In 2017, four northern New Jersey-based musicians left their former projects behind to form Concrete Dream, a hip-hop, EDM, hardcore metal crossover project with a distinct, raw, yet accessible power and clean execution previously unmatched by any artist on the Jersey music scene. The self-described “trap-metal” quartet are on a different level than other local acts, crafting potent, consistent anthems that will have listeners singing along while still punching them all in the teeth. Concrete Dream released their debut EP Inverse in June 2018, which included their single, “Catch 22.”

After tapping the keen production talents of This or the Apocalypse-vocalist-turned-producer Ricky Armellino for the EP, their infectious sound reached the ears of New York hardcore legend Lord Ezec, known for his work with Crown of Thornz, Skarhead, and Danny Diablo, who quickly signed them to his new label, E-Train Records. Concrete Dream recently dropped their first music video for the single “Catch 22,” directed by Will Photo and filmed in multiple locations around Hudson County. The hooky, addictive trap and EDM-influenced track features electrifying guitar riffs and a beat that will have your head bobbing in no time. Concrete Dream is made up of singer Jeremiah Mayhem, guitarist John Kennedy, bassist Alejandro Mena, and drummer Juan Bang.

The band has now released a music video for their song “Pit Trap,” featuring Hyro The Hero to push the album’s release, and you can actually catch Concrete Dream live twice next weekend! On Sept. 14, they will be playing the Aurin album release party with Methodical, Another Distraction, and Unkempt Herald over at the Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck. Then on Sept. 15, they will be sharing the stage with Shattered Sun, Nuse, Art Of Ruin, and Apparition at The Brighton Bar in Long Branch.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My bud’s from Thank You Scientist always seem to be innovative with their music. The band recently filmed a live in-studio performance of their new song “Anchor” off their new album, Terraformer. The performance was filmed and recorded live at Backroom Studios in Rockaway, NJ and feature a magnificent string section. The exclusive audio from these live sessions and their new album, Terraformer, in its entirety are currently available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Napster, Hulu Plus, Pinterest, Dumpler, Bimbler, and wherever music can be downloaded. For more on Thank You Scientist, visit ThankYouScientist.com…. And finally, the man, the myth, the legend, Jon Zazula a.k.a. Jonny Z is finally coming out with a book called Heavy Tales: The Metal. The Music. The Madness As Lived By Jon Zazula. The book is a detailed, never before told story as lived by Jonny Zazula of how he founded the mighty Megaforce Records out of a flea market in New Jersey with his wife, Marsha, and built a dynasty unmatched by others, forever changing the scope of heavy metal. For those of you who really don’t know your heavy metal history, Jonny Z was responsible for bringing Metallica, Anthrax, Testament, Mercyful Fate, Raven, Overkill, Exciter, S.O.D., M.O.D., Ace Frehley (solo), King’s X, Ministry, Mindfunk, Nudeswirl, Warren Haynes, and Disco Biscuits into our lives! The book comes out October 29. Pre-order your copy now at JonZazula.com.

