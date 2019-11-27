SNAKE CANYON – New York City

I love when I find great rock bands from New York City. It only proves that NYC is still the mecca for amazing music. This week, I found Snake Canyon, who in my opinion have an interesting sound.

Snake Canyon is an intense blend of hard rock, heavy metal, and punk influences, and was formed in 2012 by longtime friends: guitarist Joe Hogan and singer Morgan “Super Morgan” Liebman. The two had known each other for years from playing clubs in Manhattan’s East Village and working on various music-related projects. The duo shared a love for hard rock and metal, and were both looking to start a new band, so they enlisted some friends from the local rock scene and Snake Canyon was born. The original lineup of Snake Canyon consisted of Liebman, Hogan, guitarist Jeremy Sosville, bassist Vance Garcia, and drummer Ilya Hamovich. Sosville and Hamovich soon departed the lineup and were replaced by guitarist AJ Perez and drummer Texas Clamp. Snake Canyon went on to play a slew of gigs in and around the NYC area at clubs like Webster Hall, the Continental, Trash Bar, and Bowery Electric. In 2016, Snake Canyon released a self-titled, self-produced record, which featured songs like “Blackout ’77”, “Life on Mars,” and “Devil.” After parting ways with Clamp, the boys in Snake Canyon played with a variety of session drummers including Clem Waldmann from Blue Man Group and Frank Ferrer from Guns N’ Roses and The Compulsions. They eventually teamed up with Gerry White from Bowhead, Labretta Suede, and Kraut, who stayed in the band until 2018. Snake Canyon would soon recruit drummer Vic Pullen from the bands Lardhand, Annie Activator, and Dambusters, to play drums before they recorded their second album Too Damn High, which they released this past March, featuring songs like “Plutonian Nyborg”, “Innocent Man,” and “(Welcome To) Fear City.”

Snake Canyon’s sound incorporates solid grooves, mind crushing riffs, in your face vocals, dark subject matter, and memorable compositions. This sound has helped them to become respected and recognized among their peers for their no-nonsense attitude and powerful live performances. Constantly building their following through a grassroots approach, Snake Canyon is proud to present their new album to audiences around the East Coast, and to any listeners in the online universe. For more info on Snake Canyon, visit SnakeCanyonNYC.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My bud, “Tattoo” Tony Rodriguez and his band Broken Past recently released a killer music video on Veteran’s Day for a song called “Some Gave All” in honor of those who gave their lives to fight for our freedom. Both the song and video are amazing and depict the band playing at a veterans memorial. I tip my hat to Tony and his crew on this one. Catch Broken Past live at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ on Black Friday with Ogre, Hot.Blonde.Dead, Lifecycle, and Cigar Box Stompers. For more info on Broken Past, visit BrokenPastNJ.com…. My little bro, Ray Hurley, bassist for the band Flatleaver, has a new metal project called Corvid Corpus. There’s no music to check out yet, but Ray unleashed the news about his new project on Facebook a couple of weeks ago saying, “We will start to post different things going on with the band soon.” For now, you can catch Ray with Flatleaver at The Saint in Asbury Park, NJ on January 3. For more on Ray’s new project, Corvid Corpus, visit Facebook.com/CorvidCorpus…. And finally, I ran into my longtime bro, P.J. Farley—from North Jersey rockers Trixter—a few weekends ago at work in Atlantic City while he was playing with his “one in a million” bands that he plays with, Rubix Kube. See what I did there, Trixter fans? Anyway, P.J. had just gotten back from L.A. and he leaked to me that he was out there laying down tracks for a new RA record, which really excited me, and a new P.J. Farley solo album with producer and RA singer, Sahaj Ticotin. I can’t wait to hear all of this new music. For more on P.J. Farley and his new music, visit PJFarley.net.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

