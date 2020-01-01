KENNY CURCIO – Southern New Jersey

A few weeks ago at my day job as the Public Relations Manager of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, I was working on a local radio remote and a performer came on the show and performed a couple of his own original songs, “Hometown Heart” and “American Soldier,” and whatever I was doing, I stopped in my tracks because these songs were great! The artist’s name was Kenny Curcio, and though he’s not a North Jersey artist, he is from Jersey and I wanted to share his music with you. Kenny’s songwriting on these two songs were nothing short of fantastic.

Kenny Curcio began playing music when he was 12-years-old after receiving a guitar as a gift from his father. It was clear from the beginning that music was in Kenny’s blood. Soon enough, Kenny developed an interest in songwriting, which later became the main focus of his work. Kenny produced songs taking him back to his roots in rock and alt-country, becoming a recognizable voice in Southern New Jersey. As Kenny Curcio’s journey progressed he built a strong local following in the South Jersey and Philadelphia regions. Working as a solo artist and also with his band Whiskey Train, Kenny Curcio has written and co-produced four studio albums: Whiskey Train’s Keep On Walking and Open Up Your Mind, along with two solo albums, Better Believe It and More To Do. These records earned him the opportunity to share the stage with national touring acts Gary Allen and Corey Smith, and radio airplay on Philly’s 93.3 WMMR and 104.5 WRFF. The radio airplay would also earn Kenny Curcio performances at The TLA, Trocadero, and World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Curcio would continue to become an acclaimed live musician performing at the now defunct House of Blues in the Showboat, and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Back on Memorial Day Weekend in 2019, Kenny Curcio released his single, “American Soldier,” the touching tribute honoring those who have served and still serve to protect our freedom. The release of “American Soldier” led to Kenny Curcio partnering with Operation Yellow Ribbon, a New Jersey non-profit organization supporting U.S. troops. In November, Kenny Curcio released “Hometown Heart,” which is another well-crafted song about his hometown. It’s a great song! For more info on Kenny Curcio or to find out where he’s performing next, visit KennyCurcioMusic.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My old band mate, J from Mean Venus’s daughter, LilyBella, who I’ve mentioned in this column a few times, is really starting to make a name for herself on the Jersey music scene. She’s even found herself a gig playing at the legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ as part of their Rock to the Top series. For more info on LilyBella or to find out where she is performing next, visit LilyBellaMusic.com…. My boys from Empire Fallen made their triumphant return to the stage a couple of weeks ago at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ opening for Life of Agony and Dog Eat Dog. Empire Fallen released their most recent EP, Knife Party, back in February featuring the songs “Jigsaw” and “Dr. Blade.” For more on Empire Fallen or to find out when they will be performing next, visit EmpireFallen.com…. And finally, on January 3, my band Rahway will be making their triumphant return to Atlantic City to perform at Anchor Rock Club, a new rock club in the gambling capital of the East Coast. Rahway will be sharing the stage with Charm City Devils and Camden’s own Roland. Rahway is putting the finishing touches on their next album, Slumlords of New Jersey,with producer Mike Orlando from Adrenaline Mob, which they plan to release this spring. For more on Rahway and their show at Anchor Rock Clube in Atlantic City, visit RahwayBand.com.

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

