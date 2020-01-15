ROCKSTAR RACECAR – Bloomfield, NJ

In a time where finding original bands in North Jersey seemed to have slowed down, I found a bunch of kids from Bloomfield, NJ, who seem to continue to carry the torch for the North Jersey music scene. The name of the band is Rockstar Racecar and they are a bunch kids—this is what I like to see in a music scene that seems to have gone stale.

Rockstar Racecar are four punk rockers from Jersey led by the multi-talented singer, lead guitarist, keyboardist, and main songwriter, Troy Donohue, and supported by a kid named Stanton on guitar, a girl named Violet on the bass, and a kid named The Wolverine on drums. This young quartet has already written some killer originals drawing from influences like The Stooges, the Descendants, and Black Sabbath. Rockstar Racecar songs seem to keep the crowd on their feet at clubs and festivals throughout New York and New Jersey with every performance.

In 2017, Rockstar Racecar released their debut self-titled EP, featuring the songs “Time Machine,” “Bullet,” “Conspiracy,” and “Coney Coney.” The EP was produced by Gerry Griffin and recorded at Griffin’s Temple of Tuneage in Verona, NJ. In the fall of 2018, Rockstar Racecar released The Real Housewives of Pyongyang, featuring the songs “Dear Mr. President,” “100 MPH,” “Drink ‘Til The End,” and the title track. The kids in Rockstar Racecar have a lot of promise and I can’t wait to watch them evolve as a band. If you’d like to give them a listen or learn more about these kids, visit RockstarRacecar.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My buds from Reality Suite recently released a music video for a remixed version of their song “Grave” off the band’s recent album, Awaken. The song and singer Kimmii Heart’s vocals are tasty. Check out the video for “Grave” now on YouTube. For more info on Reality Suite, visit RealitySuite.com…. I know I’m about a month late on this, but maybe we can save it for next Christmas. Anyway, one of my favorite local bands of 2019 was a NYC band called Wild Planes, and last month, they released a new single called “Single On Christmas,” which can literally be an anthem for everyone who finds themselves single for the holidays. I thought the song was awesome. I urge you to check Wild Planes out on January 1/18 at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ, with Strive and From The Concrete. For more info on Wild Planes, visit WildPlanesBand.com…. And finally, my buds in Blud Red Roses posted a bunch of photos and Facebook Lives from a video filming session for their upcoming music video. Not sure yet which song they will be releasing as a video, but I’m sure it will be released online in the next few weeks. You can catch the Blud Red Roses guys live at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ, on January 24 with Ross The Bossfrom the mighty Manowar! For more info on Blud Red Roses, visit BludRedRoses.com.

