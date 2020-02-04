Food, Philly, and Moulin Rouge

You’ve heard of dinner and a movie, but what about brunch and burlesque? At the newly renovated, state of the art music venue, The Fillmore Philadelphia, every Sunday morning starts with scrumptious brunch favorites and a show. This month’s featured burlesque is Moulin Rouge–a fan favorite! Enjoy a day in the exhilarating Fishtown district of the iconic PA city filled with music, dancing, entertainment, and food. What could be better than that? For tickets and more information, head over to thefillmorephilly.com.

Visit the Secret, Mythical World of Poppy

The year is 2014. You open up the illustrious, entertaining YouTube app on your smart phone, and sitting right there is a doll-like, anime character-slash-human. Her name? Poppy. Her music? Poppy. Her social media brand? Poppy. The doe-eyed blonde knows who she is and how she wants to come across and has honed in on that since her start on the video streaming platform six years ago. Now, the mythical singer-songwriter has grown past social media stardom and has crafted a strong presence on the music scene, as well, releasing tracks with an underground art pop meets industrial rock sound that surely couldn’t be emulated by anyone else. Poppy is an overly cute, calculated creative force. She is an entertainer through and through and deserving of your attention. To catch her live at Brooklyn Steel on Feb. 6, visit axs.com for tickets!

Star Wars: In Concert

On Feb. 8, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra is bringing the beloved Star Wars franchise to life in a way that is mesmerizing, enlightening, and imperative for all generations of fans to be in attendance for. It’s an immaculate live performance of the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi score, alongside a viewing of the film itself, intertwined with commentary and behind-the-scenes insight from Cinema Retro publisher and movie expert Lee Pfeiffer. You have two chances to join in on the multifaceted Star Wars event, once at 2:00pm and another at 7:30pm. Tickets can be found at njsymphony.org and are going fast, so act now to secure your spot in the theatre!

Back-to-Back Tim Barry

For the past thirty years, Tim Barry—Richmond, Virginia’s hardest working musician—has been writing songs, playing guitar, and paving the way for the folk-punk genre to grow and succeed. His diligence and passion is quite admirable, while his level of skill and talent is unmatched. Barry has an ear for melody, a hunger for creativity, and is a self-proclaimed “restless soul.” This combination has led the folk infused rock singer to release seven solo records, as well as various LPs and EPs with his previous punk band, Avail. He is coming to put on some of his legendary, intimate live shows at Crossroads in Garwood, NJ on Feb. 7 and at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn on Feb. 8. If you make it to even one of these shows, pat yourself on the back, because you’re feeding your musical soul some good old fashioned live music. Get tickets now at bandsintown.com.