More than 60 Cool Live Music Events This Week in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, July 8
- Fallujah, Persefone, Vulvodynia, Dawn of Ouroboros at le Poisson Rouge
- Arrows in Action, Brooke Alexx and Elliot Lee at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Juggaknots at Rough Trade NYC
- Luca & the Leftovers at Skinny Dennis
- Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store
- Leah Tash at Pete’s Candy Store
- Seth Kessel at Pete’s Candy Store
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, July 9
- The Dave Matthews Band at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Janet Jackson, Nelly at Prudential Center
- Cavetown, Mother Mother, Meet Me @ the Altar at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Northlane, Invent Animate, Thornhill, Windwaker at Irving Plaza
- La Doña at Elsewhere
- Cindy Blackman Santana Band at Birdland
- Julius Rodriguez at the Greene Space
- Puma Perl & Friends, SoulCake at the 11th St. Bar
- Joy Buzzer, DensityBlackCat, Spanking Charlene at the Parkside Lounge
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, July 10
- Janet Jackson, Nelly at Barclays Center
- Mother Mother, Cavetown, Meet Me @ the Altar at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Fonseca, Israel Fernandez, Bruses at SummerStage Central Park
- Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, Remo Drive, BabyJake at Irving Plaza
- Your Old Droog, Ché Noir at the Bowery Ballroom
- Cindy Blackman Santana Band at Birdland
- Dalton & the Sheriffs at Racket NYC
- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at City Winery NYC
- Brynn Cartelli at the Wells Fargo Stage at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens
- Alisa Amador at Madison Square Park
- SHAED, Rich at Mercury Lounge
- Spiritual Cramp at the Rink at Rockefeller Center
- Dina Regine, Kelley Swindall, Diane Gentile at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food
- Pete Muller at Joe’s Pub
- Skorts, Namesake, Grim Streaker at the Sultan Room
- The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn
- Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Buck and a Quarter Quartet at the Francis Kite Club
- Faith NYC at la Palapa Cocina Mexicana
- Forro in the Dark at Nublu
- The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
Thursday, July 11
- Counting Crows at SummerStage Central Park
- moe., Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- The Felice Brothers, Dead Gowns at the Bowery Ballroom
- Los Lobos at Rockefeller Park
- Supersuckers, the Lords of Altamont, Ravagers aboard the Cosmo
- Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Saturdays at Your Place, Riley!, Carpool at Brooklyn Made
- Cindy Blackman Santana Band at Birdland
- Swamp Dogg at Industry City Courtyard 5/6
- Kankan at Racket NYC
- Albert Cummings at Sony Hall
- Duff Thompson, Steph Green at Baby’s All Right
- Superfan, Quiet Light, Holidays in United States at Baby’s All Right
- Daddy Long Legs at TV Eye
- Screamin’ Rebel Angels, Honey Trapp, Bad Kitty, the Dye, Sex Fixx at Heaven Can Wait
- The Oz Noy Jazz Trio at the Bitter End
- Sonny Singh at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- Codefendants, Teenage Halloween, Stumblebum Brass Band at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Susquehanna Industrial Tool & Die Co. at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Sanford at the 11th St. Bar
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues