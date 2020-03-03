Good Old Fashioned Fun with the Terrapin Family Band

Coming to Brooklyn Bowl on March 5 is the most fantastic lineup of American country and classic rock musicians you can imagine. The Terrapin Family Band, started by original Grateful Dead member Phil Lesh, is truly a family band, featuring guitarist Grahame Lesh, multi-instrumentalist Jason Crosby (son of David Crosby), and a host of other musicians known for putting on a show that is just good-hearted, fun-filled with passion, and gets every single person up on their feet to sing and dance along to some of their favorite, generation-spanning songs. It’s an old fashioned jam session between family and friends that resonates with everyone. The set at Brooklyn Bowl will feature special guests James Casey and Natalie Cressman, members of the Trey Anastasio Band’s horn section, so it surely will be a can’t-miss evening. Get your tickets now at ticketweb.com.

Brooklyn to Host The Jayhawks

Alt-country is just too limiting of a description of The Jayhawks’ sound. The Minneapolis roots rockers have dabbled in rock ‘n’ roll, country, folk, bluegrass, and Simon & Garfunkel-esque vocal harmonies across 10 studio albums, and they’ll be bringing all that and more to Brooklyn Bowl on March 6. The band has evolved over the years—co-founder Mark Olson is again no longer with the group after briefly reuniting with his old bandmates in 2011, and guitarist John Jackson—who produced the Jayhawks most recent release, Back Roads and Abandoned Hotels—has jumped on board as the band’s newly added fifth member. But one can rest assured that band leader Gary Louris and company will be bringing rock solid renditions of cuts from their latest release to the stage, as well as classics from their seminal, early nineties releases Hollywood Town Hall and Tomorrow the Green Grass. Get your tickets now by visiting ticketmaster.com.

The Daddy Tapes Benefit at the Parkside Lounge

The 34th annual birthday tribute to the late George L. Popp (aka Daddy Tapes) will be happening on March 8 at the Parkside Lounge in NYC. Daddy Tapes’s story is truly a touching rock ‘n’ roll tale. He was the backbone of his son Bill’s band, The Tapes, and instead of retiring and moving to Florida—as he had dreamed—Daddy Tapes remained in New York, so Bill Popp could live inexpensively at home and rehearse his band for free in their basement. The elder Popp worked as a night watchman until the day he died, at the age of 73 from a heart attack. The annual benefit—now in its 34th year and still going strong—provides support for the American Heart Association. This year’s benefit includes performances from Bill Popp and the Tapes, NYC buzz-makers The Hip Pipps, Reel Celtic, Anne Husick (Ronnie Spector, Joey Ramone), and many more. The Parkside Lounge is located at 317 East Houston St. with the party kicking off at 6:30 p.m.

PowerSnap Are Israeli Grunge-Pop Icons

From the beautiful Tel Aviv coast of the Mediterranean Sea comes a newly Brooklyn-based trio who have jumped right into the NYC music scene with their eclectic, ethnic twists on power pop and emotional, melodic takes on authentic nineties grunge. PowerSnap is the Big Apple by way of Israel group of your dreams, striving to create something experimental, yet real. Their influences stem from The Beatles and The Beach Boys to Green Day and Deerhoof, which means that there is probably at least one song or performance under their belt that you’ll fall in love with. Find out for yourself at Alphaville on Mar. 6! For tickets and more information on the band and their show, visit dice.fm.

NJ to Host Ever-Legendary Steve Hackett

Steve Hackett needs no introduction. The 70-year-old musician has had an active musical career since he was 18 and has countless albums—ranging from progressive rock and blues to jazz, and classical—both as a soloist and as part of the seminal prog group, Genesis. Hackett is an extraordinary guitarist, a vocalist, keyboardist, and so much more. Hackett’s dedication to his craft, of honing in on his skills as a musician and a songwriter, has made him the force to be reckoned with that he is today. The Englishman is one of the hardest working, humble, and honest men in the industry. You don’t have fans selling out tours year after year and thirty plus LP credits to your name by sitting around, and Hackett knows that. Experience this passion for yourself by going to Bergen Performing Arts Center on Mar. 7. Tickets can be found at ticketmaster.com.

Deletto Is The Real Deal

Northern New Jersey’s favorite rising star, Deletto, is throwing his album release party at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ on Mar. 6 and it’s imperative for any tri-state area music fan to swing by. It won’t be long until seeing Deletto in concert means big arenas and sold out shows, so take advantage of this intimate setting on his very own turf. Debonair is the perfect place to see this hip-hop infused rockstar and hear his anthemic drum based tracks and personal, storytelling lyrics performed live by the man who wrote them himself. There is nothing like a musician who takes their own struggles and turns it into something beautiful and relatable. That is exactly what Deletto does, but in the most modern, urban way. He’s worth your time and more, for sure. Get your tickets to his album release show at debonairmusichall.showare.com.

