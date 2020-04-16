The bizarre smash hit of the year will now be given the artistic treatment with Infamous: Tiger King

TidalWave Productions will release a biography comic book this summer based on the popular Netflix documentary series Tiger King.

Infamous: Tiger King will be available in June and includes information from People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals (PETA) on roadside zoos and the cruelty involved in using wild animals for photo opportunities, like Joe Exotic did. The 22-page comic book biography was written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Joe Paradise. The pair are the creative force behind the “Political Power: James Comey” and “Female Force: Stormy Daniels” comic books.

TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis said, “We wanted to create a fun and entertaining distraction from the current state of the world. I am obsessed with everything in this story and wanted to tell it with a different medium.”

“PETA is excited that TidalWave Productions will reveal some of what ‘Tiger King’ left out,” said PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet, who appears in the Netflix series. “When readers learn how exotic animals suffer when they’re snatched away from their mothers as babies and exploited for photo props, they’ll despise ‘Doc’ Antle, Tim Stark, Jeff Lowe, and anybody else who profits from breeding and abusing these wonderful animals in shady, moneymaking schemes.”

If you’re seemingly one of the last few people on Earth yet to see Tiger King, you can watch the trailer below.