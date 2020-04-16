Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in a meeting Tuesday with top staffers indicated that “large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may not be approved in the city for at least 1 year,” in a document reviewed by the Los Angeles Times.

California Governor Gavin Newsom echoed similar sentiments, saying “The prospect of mass gatherings is negligible at best until we get to herd immunity and we get to a vaccine.” If implemented, the suspension of concerts and large events could extend into 2021, and the measure would likely be followed by officials in other major cities such as Chicago, Boston, Miami, and New York City—a blow to the concert industry that without question would be devastating.