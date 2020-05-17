NJ TATTOO ARTIST LOSES FIGHT TO CORONAVIRUS Arts Weekly May 17, 2020 Goings-On James T. Wood—better known as TAD—was a beloved figure in Carstadt. A much-admired artist, TAD—as he was known to many—was a Vietnam veteran and had the distinct honor of giving many North Jersey residents their first ink. A tribute to TAD, written by his friend Adam Copp, was posted on Facebook. The Aquarian sends its most sincere condolences to TAD’s friends and family. Leave a Reply Cancel ReplyYour email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.