James T. Wood—better known as TAD—was a beloved figure in Carstadt.

A much-admired artist, TAD—as he was known to many—was a Vietnam veteran and had the distinct honor of giving many North Jersey residents their first ink.

A tribute to TAD, written by his friend Adam Copp, was posted on Facebook.

The Aquarian sends its most sincere condolences to TAD’s friends and family.

