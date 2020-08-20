The band emailed fans overnight with the news of RS No. 9 Carnaby, the first of its kind Rolling Stones flagship store set right in the Soho area of London.

This morning, Stones fans were pleasantly greeted with the news that the group is launching its first ever in the world flagship store, RS No. 9 Carnaby — a reference to its iconic location: Carnaby Street, the 5th Avenue of London and long-time mecca for the fashionably hip. The band teased this countdown clock today, along with this sizzler of a video set to the tune of the band’s classic “Start Me Up.”



The store will open on September 9. The band also tweeted this earlier today:



On September 9th 2020 the Rolling Stones will be opening a world-first flagship store on London’s Carnaby Street! RS No.9 (9 Carnaby St) will feature exclusive collaborations, new fashion & merchandise, alongside the band’s latest music releases!#RSNo9 #Carnaby pic.twitter.com/sGtPXBLAtF — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 20, 2020

Sure to be available on Opening Day will be the recently announced Goat’s Head Soup 2020 — a stunning multi-version reissue of the album that Rolling Stone called in 1973 “Among their most intimate and emotionally absorbing work”.



Among the jewels of the reissue’s bonus tracks is a collaboration with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page on a track called “Scarlet.” A lyric video for the track can be seen below, while an official video featuring Normal People co-star Paul Mescal is available here.

In a series of tweets, Page recollected the session.





I’m happy they chose to release it as part of the forthcoming Goats Head Soup 2020 album.



It’s an ultra-rare appearance of me outside Led Zeppelin in the ’70s.https://t.co/5XhT54bJmR — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) July 22, 2020

