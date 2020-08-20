THROWBACK: MARCH 17, 1993 — RUN-DMC

With the breaking news this week of an indictment in the long-unsolved murder of Jam Master Jay, AQ goes back to March 17, 1993 for this week’s edition of #THROWBACK — our deep dive into the AQ archives — when our featured artist was none other than Run-DMC. Click on the icons above to read the full article.
Here are some other factoids from this week in #THROWBACK history:
— Billboard Hot 100 #1 Song: Snow — “Informer”
— Billboard Top 200 #1 Album: Eric Clapton — Unplugged
— Average cost of a gallon of gas: $1.11
— Actress Demi Moore won the award for Favorite Actress In A Dramatic Motion Picture at the 19th Annual People’s Choice Awards for her portrayal of Lieutenant Commander JoAnne Galloway in A Few Good Men
