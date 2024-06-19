Rant ‘N’ Roll: Three Great Albums & a Coffee Table Book

The new large coffee-table book from Goldmine magazine, The Rolling Stones: The Early Years, is a sumptuous feast for the eyes. Photographs usually accompany the prose. In The Early Years, the prose accompanies the fascinating shots from a moment-in-time that might never happen again. Dig it: with the ascent of The Beatles like a nuclear culture bomb, enterprising young music-bizzer Andrew Loog Oldham positioned his clients to be the anti-Beatles, advising them to play up their scruffiness, their dirty appeal. Boy, did it work. These photographs, meticulously picked by Patrick Prince, can be gazed on for hours. Just look deep into the faces of these young Stones – the chemistry between them is apparent. Authored by Dave Thompson (who is smart enough not to tell most of the tales we already know), a story emerges to the point where you can almost hear the music. Listings of the songs and who wrote them on those first few albums are also fascinating. This was a blues cover-band with the sole mandate of bringing Muddy Waters, Howling Wolf, and their ilk to Brit ears. Oldham forced them to write their own damn songs, and the moment they realized that what they had was phenomenal is a moment in the book that gave me the chills. For more information and purchasing info, click here.