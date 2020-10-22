Noting anniversary of PJ’s first ever performance, Nugs.tv will stream fabled Philly 2016 show.
In partnership with Nugs.tv, Pearl Jam will be video broadcasting a stream of their April 29, 2016 show in Philadelphia at the Wells-Fargo Center.
The show has famously and adoringly been dubbed The “Ten” Show by fans, because the band—unannounced—performed their entire debut album in its entirety to open the show.
The entire concert was pro-shot and archived until now, when it will be shown for the first time in beautiful HD video and 5.1 audio mixing. This past summer, the band hosted a similar event with Nugs, who streamed their 2018 Safeco Field shows, which were Pearl Jam’s first headlining shows in their hometown of Seattle in a decade.
Leave a Reply