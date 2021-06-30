Whether you’re a Greta Van Fleet fan (You should be.) or are just itching to see a live show again (Who isn’t?), we have the tour of the season ready for you.

Since their youthful inception almost a decade ago, Greta Van Fleet has been one of the most prestigious rock and roll bands on the planet. Even at a young age, the level of talent and professionalism they exude has been top notch, eye-catching, and alluring. The Michigan rockers are Grammy-winning, of course, holding the 2019 title of having Best Rock Album of the Year with their From the Fires EP. They’re also effortlessly chart-toppers, with their debut LP peaking at No. 3 on the charts and their mid-pandemic, sophomore follow-up hitting No. 7. Casual? Anything but, actually.

Greta Van Fleet are immensely powerful with their bluesy approach to classic rock in the modern world – and they know it. Although humble to their core, the three brothers and their best friend are surely aware of their place in the industry. Every release, every award, and every performance shines brighter than the last because this band puts the work in. They make sure the vocal range frontman Josh Kiszka is up-to-par and mind-blowing. The instrumentation is precise and intricate, yet rowdy in the best way possible. Infectious energy, a passion for what they do, and a hint of rock nostalgia allows these guys to live in every critically-acclaimed moment.

We’re thrilled to announce that the rockers are heading out on tour. If there’s every a time for unabashed jamming and heartwarming fun, it’s now… and GVF are going to give it to you.

In a press release, the band notes, “It is truly a monumental time in history to be able to perform again. We are honored to experience these special shows with all of those who will be in attendance. Let us, once again, come together & celebrate the privilege of life!”

Make sure to get your tickets now, because with a new album like The Battle at Garden’s Gate under their belt and a fervor to leave it all on the stage, Greta Van Fleet are sure to sell out every show.

There’s a whole slew of dates for you all to scoop up your tickets to, but if you’re a tri-state area fan like us, you might want to look into their relative NYC date at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut on August 27 and 28.

Full lineup, tour date list, tickets, and details can be found here!