Episode 12 of Sunshine Spotlight features an artist who, for about a decade, has written and performed songs that are so raw and so real that they can only be akin to a diary kept hidden from sight and bound by lock-and-key. Heartwarming and tuneful is Mr. Matt Sucich, a Queens-hailing singer-songwriter who has seemingly boundless and effortless talent for imparting personality, wisdom, and vulnerability into his music. He’s always writing, as he explains in the podcast episode, but yet he’s not always writing. It’s imperative that you dive into what he means by this in the episode, as it shines a light on how everyday inspiration, minuscule moments, and casual note-taking can result in something so much bigger than expected.

